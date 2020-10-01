Hello again, folks!
I hope all is well with you all today. We are getting ready for cooler weather and are wondering where this year has gone. My time has been spent exercising from my broken ankle Sept. 30, 2019, and my cracked knee. It's paying off now but I have a long ways to go if I get to where I was before it happened to me. I now can walk some with a walker and have someone behind me pushing my walker. I'm so thankful to the Lord for as far as I have come.
I'm so sorry for the Webb family in the loss of their mother, Carolyn Baxter Webb. I've known her for many years and she was a good wife, mother and mamaw. I ask for prayers for them. It doesn't seem long since Carolyn's mother, Beulah, and Ray's mother, Alice, were here with us. I really liked both of them and their children.
On Thursday, September 24, the heat turned on and it felt good for awhile. I hope to be able to start a quilt soon. It makes me so happy to be able to do something useful.
On Thursday, September 24, it was birthday 79 for my sister, Iva Lee Rathbone. Our older sister, Aurine Green turned 80 on July 1. I get so lonely wanting to see and talk to Aurine, but her speech and thoughts have all left her. I'm so thankful for the good care and love they give her at the nursing home.
I talk to Iva Lee and Tank every day but all the talk can't replace the one who can't talk.
We are very concerned about our sweet cousin, Maggie Holt Shelton, who is in very bad shape with heart problems. She sure needs prayers. Our sweet cousin, Carole James, has been able to go to church at Valley View, where she wears a mask and stays in the Sunday school room where she can hear the service.
Our sweet boy cousin, Ransom, is still very weak and his grandson, Rockie Ball, is filling in for him at Hartford's Pigeon Valley Church.
There is still lots going on with the Coronavirus. We all need to be in deep prayer for everyone.
I heard that Clinton Shelton is still very ill. We love you, “Champ,” from old Bell Hill School days.
I'm requesting more prayers for the Breaker Weeks family. He is very low and all the family is in a bad way. They went through the same thing with their husband and dad, Jimmy.
Today, Monday, I got word of the passing of Mark Garver and it's so sad. He had been hanging on for several weeks. We send love and concern to his family.
There are so many others facing the virus and many more are expected to face it. We need to stay home when we can and stay close to the Lord. He is the only one who can comfort you in the long, dark nights and when your fears are getting the best of you.
I keep thinking of Carolyn Webb's family. I remember those days of trying to learn how to live without Mom. You folks are not alone. I'd love to see all those kids out there. It's sad to know Grannie Carolyn won't be here to help Grandpa Ray take care of them, but I'm sure she is in a place where there comes no night and the sun is always shining, and there are children everywhere. Take care out there and remember we love you all.
Walter will always be my special boy.
Glenda said she saw Leroy and Patty and the twins and babies. I'd love to see them. When I get able to get in the car, I'm gonna have Glenda take me on a ride and stop at each house and blow the horn and have someone bring the children out for me to see.
I'm so sorry to hear of the death of Larry Jenkins' wife, Teala Hartsell Jenkins. They have been married 30 plus years. Larry was raised up the road from us. His parents were the late Lilly and Gerald Jenkins. Remember Larry and their family in your prayers. He has a lot of health problems. Those Jenkins boys and girls were all always good to me and I love them all.
We lost another cousin, when one of the twins of our cousin, the late Maxine Cogdill and Cortez Freeman died. Maxine was the daughter of the late Julia Hall Cogdill and Steve Cogdill. The twins were named Deanna and Dewanna and since they have always been identical, I never knew them apart. They grew up coming to mom and dad's house often and we always loved them and their sister, Stevie, and all their families. Another one will be missing at Bell Hill.
Love you all! God bless everyone!
Say I forgot to mention the children and grand kids of Teala Hartsell Jenkins. I lived by some of them for several years down out by Campers Paradise on Cosby. Her daughter was Melissa and her daughter was Sherry and the boy was Michael (I think). Todd and Mary lived there too. Todd was Teala's son and she had two more sons (the Shelton Carpet boys). It's been a long time but I still remember those days and the blizzard of '93. God bless you all in the loss of your mom and grandmom. Now I remember Jared was Melissa and Keith's son and Michael and “Sis” was Todd and Mary's. Buddy and Jared are the same age. Stevie Howard is Mary's brother.
Enjoy all this cool weather for a change.
Best wishes to all the sick and sad.
On October 2, we always remember our nephew, Little Joe, and his family.
