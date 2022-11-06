Next week is Veterans’ Day, a time when tribute is paid to the men and women who have served in our nation’s military. Today’s column honors George Samples, one of Cocke County’s World War I veterans. Samples lost both legs from combat but returned home unwilling to let his injuries keep him from being a productive citizen. For him, Nov. 11 was very special, although he would have known it as Armistice Day.
George W. Samples was born in 1898 in the Rankin area of Cocke County. His parents were James Alexander (Alex) Samples and Mary Elizabeth (Lizzie) Watts Samples.
When the United States entered the “world war,” George was one of the millions of young men who volunteered. He enlisted here in July 1917 in the company that was being organized by local attorney Thurman Ailor. (A photograph of the unit was made at the old fairgrounds and is now a significant relic of Cocke County history.) The company trained at Camp Sevier in Greenville, SC. As part of the 30th Division, 120th Infantry, they sailed from Boston on the USS Miltiades on May 18, 1918, landing in Liverpool, England. The ship’s manifest lists numerous men from this area.
From Liverpool, the unit were sent to Calais, France, then to West Flanders, Belgium and then to St. Quentin, France, where they were part of the force moving against the Hindenburg Line.
Samples entered the trenches in “No Man’s Land” on Sept. 28, 1918.
The next morning, Sept. 29, a bullet struck him in the chest and went through his pocket New Testament (a copy of which had been given to all local soldiers by the First Baptist Church) and was stopped by his field mirror. Knocked down, he got up and started again when a shrapnel bomb exploded.
The shrapnel damaged both his legs, broke an arm as well as inflicting wounds on his hip, spine and skull. A comrade from Cocke County, Mike Crino, applied tourniquets to his leg, but he lay on the battlefield all day in this agony among the dead and dying, when a guard with four German prisoners found him. They rushed him ahead of other wounded to get him to the first aid station.
So began a two-year journey towards recovery. At the first aid station, it was determined that he needed amputations on his legs. He was moved to the Base 84 field hospital, which was about 30 miles from the front lines. It was there that the first of several amputations was made, one below the knee, one above the other knee.
From France he was transferred to a hospital in London where he stayed a long time and then to Southampton from where he shipped back to the states to Grand Central Hospital in New York City. He was next sent to a facility in New Jersey and then to US General Hospital No. 6 at Fort McPherson in Atlanta, where was listed in the 1920 census.
His legs would not heal properly, and more and more of them had to be amputated. Finally when both legs were totally amputated, healing began. The doctors credited Samples’ recovery to his strong constitution and “a tenacious desire to live.”
He returned to Cocke County, faced with the dilemma of what he could do for the rest of his life. As he related, “there was something within me that wouldn’t let me give up,” as he “didn’t want to become a burden on society.”
He recognized a need for a taxi service, but how could a man without legs do that? He designed himself an automobile in which the starter, clutch, accelerator and brakes could be entirely operated by hand. He attempted to patent his design, only to learn that someone had done so shortly before. (President Franklin D. Roosevelt had a similarly designed automobile.)
And so, George Samples and his taxi took a place among the working force in Newport. He was considered an expert and a safe driver. The late Jim Franks told that he and two other teachers, all residents of Newport, one year contracted with Samples to chauffeur them to and from Rankin School every day.
Samples was a big promoter of boxing and wrestling events here, as well as the games of the local semi-professional baseball team. He was very active in the activities of the local American Legion Post No. 41 which was responsible for erecting the Memorial Building.
He was remembered as always cheerful, “about the jolliest man” in town. When fitted with artificial limbs, he joked that his shoes were tight and pinching his toes and he was going to have to take them to a cobbler.
In 1932 Samples’ rescuer, Mike Crino, organized the Newport Band. In 1933 the band was asked to participate in the parade in Knoxville for the Tennessee American Legion Convention. Crino persuaded Samples to be the “Drum Major” and in his wheelchair he led the band down Gay Street. In another parade, Samples rode in his wheelchair with a sign “I did my part.”
He was also encouraged to enter politics. In 1930 he made the race for the Republican nominee for Cocke County Register of Deeds. His opponent was Mrs. Arlie Burke Carter. Mr. Samples garnered 1,559 votes to Mrs. Carter’s 2,839. She was the first woman to be elected by the voters to a county office. Her victory was, no doubt, a result of family connections; her father U.G. Burke had held the Register of Deeds position for many years and her brother-in-law A.A. Cates was US Commissioner here.
Samples wrote the story of his injury and rescue, entitled “A Timely Tourniquet” and submitted it to the American Legion Magazine in 1930 and for it was awarded a $10 prize. [That would be equivalent to $160 today.] The article was reprinted in the Johnson City Staff News, April 1, 1930. This was part of his recollection: A shrapnel bomb exploded almost as a direct hit, broke my left arm, tore at both my legs and left 28 wounds in the body I had left. I owe my life and the recollection of my biggest moment to the comrade who, with one of his own legs broken, dragged himself over to where I was and corded my legs. Only for that moment am I alive today.
”Almost as big was the moment when after I had stayed on the field among the dead and dying all day, a guard with four German prisoners found me when it was nearly dark and took me to a first-aid station. I am alive today and enjoying perfect health. I am a member of Post 41, Newport, Tennessee.
George Samples and Edwynna Robeson were married in 1926. They had one daughter Carol Jean Samples who married Baxter Thornton. The Samples’ grandchildren are Mrs. Bonnie Ray of Newport and the late Bartley Thornton. (Mrs. Samples later remarried Bartley Cureton.) George Samples died on July 3, 1938, not yet 40 years old. He had spent six weeks in the hospital in Greeneville, but the week before his death, he was moved to his home on Jones Hill.
His death certificate listed uremic poisoning as the cause of death, with “war wounds” listed as a contributing condition.
It was so fitting that his funeral be conducted in the American Legion Memorial Building on July 5, 1938. Rev. J.L. Chaney (Methodist), Dr. D.C. Amick (Presbyterian) and Rev. Will Weaver (Baptist) officiated. The pallbearers were fellow members from Ailor’s Volunteer Company. Samples was buried in Union Cemetery and his grave is marked with a veteran’s monument like the many at Arlington National Cemetery.
An editorial about George Samples was published in the Knoxville Journal. In part it stated: We have no medals to give him, but his courage and persistence in the face of odds that would have stumped many another man have earned him a place in the front rank of the Heroes of Peace.
Honor and thanks this week, not only to George Samples, but to all our veterans.
