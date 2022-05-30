You know, it’s funny! Not “funny ha, ha”; but “funny huh.”
Yaknowaddimean?
I’m talking about the way the mind plays tricks on us!
In Seminary, part of the information that we budding young (well most of them were young, I was already showing aging (experience) (spots) preachers received was in studying the amazingly complex organism known as the human mind.
And, well, you know; how it can play tricks on us!
So, I have this car; it’s a tool in my tradecraft toolbox. It’s nice, yeah I know; but it is designed and labeled as a “get you there and back” tool!
But, I feel it is a good advertisement for The Lord’s Work if I kinda, you know, at least halfway keep it somewhat clean!
And because my mind is already playing tricks on me; you know, I have to pay special attention to the windshield. You know, it helps if you can at least halfway see where you are going.
So, when I get a spot, a bug splatter, or a bird – well you know – on my windshield, I go bonkers trying to keep it clean and spot free, splatter free, and bird – well you know – free.
So, I got this spot or splatter or something on my windshield and set about removing it; and it wouldn’t remove! I mean, I scrubbed and wiped and sprayed and did all the prescribed spot and splatter removal techniques – all to no avail!
Run it through the car wash! Yeah; that’ll show that pesky spot/splatter who’s the boss! NOT!
It seemed that that spot/splatter was firmly engrained into the very fiber and filament of my windshield; and I was almost resolved to – you know – live with it!
Until, I had an epiphany. Maybe, just maybe, do you suppose; is that spot/splatter not on the outside of my windshield but – could it be – is it possible – that it is on the INSIDE?
Nah! Not possible in this lifetime; but I’ll try it just to satisfy myself that I have done everything . . . FLICK!
GONE!
It was on the inside all the time!
Reminds me of how we act sometimes; we clean up the act that everyone sees – you know “turn over a new leaf” to keep up appearances; but we neglect our sinful spots/splatters on the inside – where God sees them as plain as day; but they are hidden from view – or so we think!
Folks, be certain the inside of your soul is clean! Make certain your innermost being is washed clean by The Blood of Jesus The Christ; because one day (trust me on this) you will be pleading for God to forgive your motives as well as your actions – and it will be too late!
Trust me; you really don’t want to be in that position!
Tom Mooty serves as Very, Very Senior Pastor of the West End Baptist Church of Newport; and has served only two churches (full time) in his fifty-seven years of ministry. Contact Mooty with comments at tommooty15@gmail.com; call 865-617-8387; or write to P.O. Box 851, Newport, TN 37822.
