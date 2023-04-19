Honor flight

These six Cocke County Vietnam Veterans and their host are standing in front of the World War II monument during their Honor Air trip to Washington, D.C. From left to right: Wayne Butler, Patti Woodberry, Earl Phillips, Jerry Ford, Jim Bryant, Carl Carver and Jerry Garver.

In my March column “And the winner is!” I introduced my readers to the Valentine’s Basket winner, Mr. Jim Bryant with an in-depth profile. I wrote that Jim and three of his friends had each won something else, turns out Jim was joined by five others. These men, all Vietnam veterans, were selected to take the 32nd Honor Air Flight to Washington, D.C.

Last week Wednesday morning’s reveille was at 0430 hours (4:30 am). Six men from Cocke County were to find that it was going to be a long day. One they will remember for the rest of their lives. After gathering with another 125 veterans at Knoxville’s McGhee Tyson Airport their flight took off at 8:25 am. One of our local veterans remarked there were about a 1,000 people there to see them off. Just over an hour later they had landed and were on buses, with police escorts, zooming through our nation’s capital.

