These six Cocke County Vietnam Veterans and their host are standing in front of the World War II monument during their Honor Air trip to Washington, D.C. From left to right: Wayne Butler, Patti Woodberry, Earl Phillips, Jerry Ford, Jim Bryant, Carl Carver and Jerry Garver.
In my March column “And the winner is!” I introduced my readers to the Valentine’s Basket winner, Mr. Jim Bryant with an in-depth profile. I wrote that Jim and three of his friends had each won something else, turns out Jim was joined by five others. These men, all Vietnam veterans, were selected to take the 32nd Honor Air Flight to Washington, D.C.
Last week Wednesday morning’s reveille was at 0430 hours (4:30 am). Six men from Cocke County were to find that it was going to be a long day. One they will remember for the rest of their lives. After gathering with another 125 veterans at Knoxville’s McGhee Tyson Airport their flight took off at 8:25 am. One of our local veterans remarked there were about a 1,000 people there to see them off. Just over an hour later they had landed and were on buses, with police escorts, zooming through our nation’s capital.
In the next eight hours the group would visit the monuments and memorials erected to honor those of them who had severed during World War II, the Korean War, and Vietnam Wars. They also went to the memorials for those who served in the Air Force, Navy and Marines. Jim said there were many highlights on the trip itself, but many felt seeing Arlington and then a wreath placed at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier touched their hearts the most.
The Cocke County group was made up of:
Earl Phillips U.S. Army 1961 to 1963 – Vietnam era
Wayne Butler U.S. Army 1965 to 1967 – Vietnam, September 1966 — September 1967
Jerry Garver U.S Army 1965 to 1967 – Vietnam December 1966 -October 1967
Jim Bryant U.S. Army 1966 to 1967 – Vietnam November 1966- November 1967
Benjamin Jerry Ford U.S. Army 1966 to 1970 — Vietnam January 1967 -January 1968
Carl Jay Carver, Jr. U.S. Navy 1968 to 1994 – Vietnam May 1970 — October 1972 (Retired Commander, USN)
On the trip, the veterans are joined by a host or hostess to help them throughout the trip. This group’s hostess was Patti Woodberry who is also Earl Phillips’ daughter.
When the group returned just after 1940 hours (7:40 pm) each said they were shocked and amazed by the turnout, estimated to be 1,500 people who were there to welcome them home. As they walked through the “gauntlet” of people wanting to shake their hands, give them hugs, and speak the words, “welcome “home!” The six remarked that the trip was “beyond belief and a great experience”, how “overwhelming” the amount of people were and how thankful they are to have the memories that will last them for the rest of their lives.
After hearing from these guys, I realize they had the unique experience of going on the trip with friends they had grown up with and have so much in common with each other. A couple of them are even cousins. Most of their service in Vietnam overlapped and they were in the same military branch. This helps make the story even more special. If you know any of these men, be sure to add other thanks and welcome home!
Next flight contact info
The next Honor Air flight is scheduled for Oct. 4, 2023. If you are a veteran or know of one who would want to go on a flight, call 865-859-9279. An application can also be filled out on Honor Air’s website at honorairknoxville.com, or for more information send an email to info@honorairknoxville.com
