The theme of last week’s column was Women’s History Month. The theme will continue this week with a listing of some Cocke County women whose accomplishments were either the first woman in that field or a woman honored for outstanding ability or achievement. Some of these were just educated guesses, and any errors will be gratefully corrected.
Ruth Webb O’Dell: Mrs. O’Dell (1886-1956) was a woman of many firsts. She was the first married woman to teach in the county. There were women who had taught before her but they were either single or widowed. Mrs. O’Dell was the first woman to be elected Cocke County School Superintendent. She was the only woman to be elected from Cocke County to the Tennessee General Assembly and the first woman in Tennessee to be re-elected to a second term.
Jessie May (Stokely) Burnett: Mrs. Burnett (1882-1979) was the first Cocke County woman to be a college professor and probably the first woman from here to receive an advanced degree, which she received from Smith College in 1908. She taught first at her alma mater, Virginia Intermont [Bristol], and then later at Furman University, Greenville, SC.
Vertree R. Robinson: Known as “Mammy Robinson,” she was the first local woman listed as a preacher for whom any record can be found. In the 1910 Cocke County census, Mrs. Robinson (1876-1942) was listed as “Methodist clergy.”
May Justus: May Justus (1898-1989) was the first Cocke County woman to be nationally published. She was a writer of children’s books, most of which were of an Appalachian theme. Her first book Peter Pocket: A Little Boy of the Cumberland Mountains was published by Doubleday in 1927. Miss Justus later lived in Grundy Co., TN and was involved with the High-lander Center.
Jan Leatherwood Dellinger: Mrs. Dellinger is the first woman elected to the County Legislative Body; she represented the 1st District. Love Henderson, also from the 1st District, is the first woman to be elected Vice-Chairman of the CLB.
Loula Ayres Rockwell: Dr. Rockwell (1866-1959) came to Newport in 1892 when her husband accepted the pastorate of the First Baptist Church. Widowed in 1893, she became a teacher at Newport High School, as Newport Grammar School was first known. Later, she was the first female principal of the school. She resigned that position to move to Kirkwood, MO to train as an osteopath. She practiced her profession in Asheville. Her son, Kiffin Yates Rockwell, was the first American aviator to down an enemy plane.
Elizabeth Barger Ford: The first woman to practice law here is Elizabeth Barger (Beth) Ford, who began her practice in 1977. Later she practiced in Knoxville. Hazel Horton Goldstein (1917-1996) is the first Cocke County female to receive a law degree. She left here for government work in Washington, DC and received her law degree in 1939 from Washington College of Law/American University. Although she practiced in Annapolis, MD, her background was here.
Anna May Stokely: When Tennessee enacted a law in 1915 allowing women to serve on boards of education, Miss Stokely (1885-1990) was elected to serve on the Newport City School Board. In 1924 she was the first woman elected to the Newport City Council. She did not serve out her term, resigning to take a staff position with the YWCA where she spent the remainder of her working career. Her last years were spent to Alameda, CA.
Mrs. Clydene Styles: Ms. Styles was the first local woman to serve as a firefighter.
Anna Stokely Burnett: Mrs. Burnett (1902-1993) was the first Southern Baptist deacon in Cocke County, being ordained at First Baptist Church.
Arlie Burke Carter: Mrs. Carter (1893-1990) was the first woman popularly elected to a local county office. She was elected in 1930 as Register of Deeds, succeeding her father U.G. Burke. She served one term and later moved to Maryville.
Grace Moore: Miss Moore (1898-1947) was born in Del Rio. She left here as a child but she still counted Cocke County as her origin. She was the first Cocke Countian to be an opera singer, making her debut in New York in 1928. She was also the first female movie star from here, starring in “A Lady’s Morals,” which premiered in 1930. She still has relatives here.
Jeanne Yater Wilson: Mrs. Wilson was first elected to the Newport City Council in 1978, obtaining the position as Vice-Mayor. She was elected Mayor in 1982 and served two terms.
Mrs. Sue Hartsell, Mrs. Dessie Harper, Mrs. Cora Brown, Mrs. Polly Campbell, Mrs. Mary Will Neas and Mrs. Minnie Holt: These women made local history when they were sworn in on May 28, 1951, as the first women in Cocke County to serve on a jury.
Jetta Boyer Lee: Mrs. Lee (1881-1973) was appointed Postmaster of Newport in 1907 to succeed her husband Haynes O. Lee who had died unexpectedly. Mrs. Lee, a Republican, served until 1913 when Woodrow Wilson, a Democrat, was elected President.
Mrs. Nancy Benson: Postal records show that Mrs. Benson was appointed Postmaster at Cosby in 1878 and appears to have been the first woman to have been a Postmaster in Cocke County.
Susan E. Webb: Dr. Webb, a native of Cosby, is thought to be the first local woman to become a medical doctor. She has been in practice as an OB/GYN specialist at Parkwest Hospital in Knoxville since 1993.
Emma Robinson Stokely: Mrs. Stokely (1889-1977) was the first female banking executive in Cocke County. At the death of her husband, Mrs. Stokely took over his insurance agency. When the Newport Federal Savings and Loan was established in 1934, she was employed there and allowed to continue her insurance business. She later became a Vice-President and Director of the NFS&L.
Ella V. Costner: Born on Cosby, Miss Costner (1893-1982) was possibly Cocke County’s first registered nurse. She trained at Scott and White Sanitarium, Temple, Texas (now part of Texas A&M College of Medicine. During World War I, she worked at John Sealy Hospital, Galveston. In early days registered nurses were scarce. In rural areas, nursing was done by women who had little formal training but a natural talent for medical care.
Maxie Denton Wilson: Mrs. Wilson (1904-1982) was named “Tennessee Teacher of the Year” in 1968. She taught both at Cosby High School and Cocke County High School.
Nancy Rush Petrey: When her husband died in 1981, Mrs. Petrey succeeded him as editor of the Newport Plain Talk. In 1989, she was the first woman to be elected President of the Tennessee Press Association. Mrs. Petrey died in 1993.
Patsy Rhyne Williams: Mrs. Williams served as President of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs of Tennessee, 1976-1978. From 1984-1990, she served on the Federal Reserve Board of Atlanta, two years as chairperson, 1986 and 1989. She still lives in Newport.
Esther Houston Vassar: A Newport native, Mrs. Vassar was the head of the Virginia Department of Minority Business Enterprise. During the Obama Administration, in 2009 she was appointed Ombudsman of the Small Business Administration. She has retired to Florida.
June Baird Frazier: Mrs. Frazier (1922-2013) grew up in Newport, her father owning the local Winston Theatre. After her husband’s death, she left their home in Dayton and moved to Washington, DC to work. In 1977, she was appointed by President Carter as Head of the White House Visitors Office, Congressional Liaison.
June Scott Holdway: Representing the northern part of Cocke County, Mrs. Holdway (1894-1969) was the first woman to serve on the county school board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.