When Walters State switched to an online-only environment in March, some students lacked the technology found in most homes. Previously, these students had used computers available in labs located in almost every building on all four campuses.
“We realized some students were frustrated with the lack of access to computers at home after conducting a survey and soliciting feedback in the days following our conversion to online-only environment,” said Dr. Donna Seagle, vice president of academic affairs for the college.
“I felt it was our responsibility to support as many students as we could in any way we could. Putting the needed technology in the hands of our students became a priority,” Seagle said.
Seagle said the college was able to help many students needing reliable internet access by compiling and providing a list of area hotspots – including Walters State parking lots. Finding computers was a little more complicated.
The college offers laptops for short-term check-out from the library system. Those are popular and almost always in circulation.
“Many of our students use phones to do classroom work or read lectures. In most classes, you cannot take exams on phones and it is difficult to write essays on phones,” said Dr. Jamie Posey, dean of library services.
Several college departments came together to make laptops previously used in classrooms available to students through the library.
“Working with the Division of Academic Affairs and the Department of Instructional and Education Technology, we were able to more than double the laptops available, arrange for contact-less pickup and allow the students to keep the computers for the remainder of the semester,” Posey said.
“Our faculty and staff truly came together to make this happen. Everyone has worked so hard this semester to overcome this unprecedented situation. Technology as a barrier to student success was not acceptable,” said Seagle.
Walters State is a leader in online learning, having offered its first online course in 1996. The college has been designated as an Apple Distinguished School. In 2018, the college was named the top tech-savvy community college in the country by the Center for Digital Education.
