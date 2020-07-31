MORRISTOWN—Two recent Walters State Community College graduates have received statewide honors for academic excellence.
Sarah Betz, a business administration major from Cosby, and Sydney M. Sharp, a psychology major from Rutledge, were named to the All Tennessee Academic Team. The team is sponsored by Phi Theta Kappa, the international honor society for community colleges. Only 26 students in Tennessee received the honor.
“Sarah and Sydney have shown a commitment and dedication to the pursuit of higher education at Walters State. I congratulate both and am looking forward to seeing what the future holds for them,” said Dr. Tony Miksa, president of Walters State.
Both Betz and Sharp will transfer to the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.
