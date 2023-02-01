workshop

Kenneth Hill, assistant professor of English and editor of the “Mildred Haun Review,” and Paul Ludwig, associate professor of English and co-chair of this year’s “Mildred Haun Conference” review Appalachian literature.

Music has been added to the 14th annual “Mildred Haun Conference: A Celebration of Appalachian Literature, Culture and Scholarship” planned for the Walters State Morristown Campus Feb. 3-4.

“’I Can Hear You Calling’ A Musical Performance by the Haun House Ramblers” fills the 2:30-3:30 p.m. slot on Saturday. The band features Chippy McLain, associate professor of English; Ryan Henard, Corey Kapnick and Laree McMurray. All the musicians are alumni of the college’s bluegrass band, “High Lonesome Senate.”

