Kenneth Hill, assistant professor of English and editor of the “Mildred Haun Review,” and Paul Ludwig, associate professor of English and co-chair of this year’s “Mildred Haun Conference” review Appalachian literature.
Music has been added to the 14th annual “Mildred Haun Conference: A Celebration of Appalachian Literature, Culture and Scholarship” planned for the Walters State Morristown Campus Feb. 3-4.
“’I Can Hear You Calling’ A Musical Performance by the Haun House Ramblers” fills the 2:30-3:30 p.m. slot on Saturday. The band features Chippy McLain, associate professor of English; Ryan Henard, Corey Kapnick and Laree McMurray. All the musicians are alumni of the college’s bluegrass band, “High Lonesome Senate.”
Wayne Thomas, associate professor of English at Tusculum University, will teach a workshop on nonfiction writing on Friday. His essays, stories and plays have been seen in literary journals and anthology. He is the co-editor of the anthology, “Red Holler: Contemporary Appalachian Literature.”
Susan O’Dell Underwood, professor of English and director of the creative writing program at Carson-Newman University, will teach a workshop on fiction writing on Friday. Her published work includes the poetry collection, “The Book of Awe,” and the novel, “Genesis Road.”
Melissa Helton will lead a poetry workshop on Saturday. She teaches, lives and writes in Southeast Kentucky. Her work has been published, or is forthcoming, in Shenandoah, Still: The Journal, Anthology of Appalachian Writers, and more. Her chapbooks include “Inertia: A Study” and “Hewn.”
Marci Nimick, associate professor of speech communications at Walters State, will lead a songwriting workshop on Saturday an she encourages attendees to bring an instrument. Marci writes and performs music ranging from bluegrass to jazz. “Bluegrass Unlimited” hails Nimick as a creative singer and songwriter.
Scholarship presentations will be offered both days.
The conference is free. Registration begins at 8 a.m. on both days and runs throughout the day. Individuals can attend one workshop or the entire conference. An open mic session is at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, giving those attending a chance to share their work.
The conference honors Hamblen County native Mildred Haun, the author of “The Hawk’s Done Gone.” The book is considered one of the first true Appalachian works to be published.
A full schedule can be found at ws.edu. You can also search Facebook for “Mildred Haun Conference.”
