MORRISTOWN—Walters State’s noncredit allied health programs can train students for a new career in months.
Morristown Campus
•Certified Nursing Assistant – Tuesdays and Thursdays, 4-9 p.m. $899, Aug. 4-Oct 20
This state-approved class is for individuals seeking to be licensed as certified nursing assistants in Tennessee. This is an entry-level position that works under the supervision of a nurse. CNAs perform basic routine patient care, assist patients with meals, exercise and personal hygiene, take vital signs and report symptoms.
•EKG/ECOG Technician – Mondays and Wednesdays, 6-10 p.m., Sept. 14-Oct. 26, $549
The program defines and provides and understanding of the role of an electrocardiogram technician. Students receive instructions in the anatomy and physiology of the heart, medical terminology, the conduction system of the heart and ECG strip analysis. Upon completion, students are eligible to take the National Health Care Association EKG Technician certification exam.
•Phlebotomy Technician – Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:30-9 p.m., Sept. 28-Dec. 9, $1,799.
The class prepares students to collect blood specimens from patients for the purpose of laboratory analysis. Students will become familiar with all aspects of collection and develop comprehensive skills to perform venipunctures completely and safely. The class includes lab exercises, live blood draws, work with a training arm and practice skills need to function as a phlebotomy technician. Students who complete the program are eligible to take the NHA certified phlebotomy technician certification exam.
•Registered Dental Assistant – Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6-9 p.m., Sept. 4-Feb. 4, $2,499
Student spend 120 hours in the classroom plus 30 hours of observation in a dental office. The class covers aspects of dental health: anatomy and physiology, tooth morphology, infection control, restorative dentistry and radiology in the dental office. Observation hours must be completed prior to the last day of class. Students who complete the course are eligible to register as an RDA with the state of Tennessee. This class is limited to 10 students.
• Clinical Medical Assistant — $2,999
Oct. 27-Feb. 16, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6-9:30 p.m., 6 Saturdays, 9-4:30 p.m. OR
Oct. 27-Feb. 23, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 1:30-5 p.m., 5 Saturdays, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
This class trains students to assist physicians by performing duties related to the clinical responsibilities. Students will learn to prepare patients for examination and treatment, routine laboratory procedures, diagnostic testing, technical aspects of phlebotomy and the cardiac life cycle. This includes classroom lectures and hands-on labs. Upon completion, students are eligible to take the NHSA Certified Clinical Medical Assistant certification process.
Hancock County – Hancock Manor Nursing Home
Certified Nursing Assistant – Tuesdays and Thursdays, , 5-10 p.m. $899, Aug. 4-Oct 20
Niswonger Campus
Certified Nursing Assistant — Aug. 18-Oct. 8, Tuesday and Thursday, 4-9 p.m. $899
Sevier County Campus
•Phlebotomy Technician – Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5:30-9 p.m., Oct. 6-Dec. 17, $1,799.
The class prepares students to collect blood specimens from patients for the purpose of laboratory analysis. Students will become familiar with all aspects of collection and develop comprehensive skills to perform venipunctures completely and safely.
The class includes lab exercises, live blood draws, work with a training arm and practice skills need to function as a phlebotomy technician. Students who complete the program are eligible to take the NHA certified phlebotomy technician certification exam.
•Registered Dental Assistant – Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6-9 p.m., Nov. 3-April 13, $2,499
Student spends 120 hours in the classroom plus 30 hours of observation in a dental office. The class covers aspects of dental health: anatomy and physiology, tooth morphology, infection control, restorative dentistry and radiology in the dental office. Observation hours must be completed prior to the last day of class. Students who complete the course are eligible to register as an RDA with the state of Tennessee. This class is limited to 10 students.
