Parrottsville Elementary School
2nd Nine Weeks Honor Roll
Third grade: High Honors — Brynlee Askew, Liyanna Boyles, Evie Cooley, Jake Dellinger, Jase Gregg, Cam Johnson, Emma Layman, Adam Partin, Molly Peters, Emery Pressnell, Isabel Reichert, Hannah Jo Saylor, MaKayla Turner, Canyon Ward, and Devan Williams. Honors — Hannah Beaty, Kensington Bell, Micah Buckner, Ella Grahl, Tucker Gunter, Jacob Hazelwood, Tucker Henderson, Kurklynd Hurley, Hazel Nordby, Liam Racey, Addison Seay, Kaden Shoemaker, Kaylynn Stuber, Gracelyn Turner, and Jase Williams.
Fourth grade: High Honors — Ellie Allen, Isis Estes, Joshua Golden, McCoy Key, Ella Beth Kickliter, Genevieve Poland, Ethan Stinson, Makenzi Strickland, and Blaine White. Honors — Brailynn Bowers, Jamari Hayes, Johnathon Henderson, Addison Hickman, Holden McMahan, Will Messer, Walker Owens, Jude Ramsey, Paisley Ramsey, Jasey Shelton, Jonah Sims, Meredith Stewart, Taylor Waddell, Teagan Waddell, Vera Weisbrodt, and Conleigh Wilson.
Fifth grade: High Honors — Logan Allen, Kaylee Blackwell, Tristan Brown, Mariel Cooley, Addison Fisher, Chloe Hance, Kinsley Nease, Ella Roberts, Chelsea Shelton, Jamison Tate, Kailynn Ward, and Levi Wyatt. Honors — Hayden Banner, Aiden Black, Braylen Bowlin, Aspeyn Crum, Sean Cureton, Jayden Dyke, Cole Ebsch, Jayden Finchum, Madilynn Gates, Michael Gordon, Piper Gwynn, Riley Hall, Brentley Hazelwood, Hazel Hill, Harly Kenely, Jillian Layman, Noah Milligan, Jasper Pack, Shaunta Ray, Emily Rigg, Cinda Sisk, Lexie Steelman, Kinleigh Whitlock, and Layla Yates.
Sixth grade: High Honors — Adilynn Banks, Isabell Beaty, Tristan Cogdill, Ari Cutter, Hudson Hall, Abe Kickliter, Johanah Ponder, Dillion Ramsey, Chloee Stokely, Lily Suggs, Dexton Webb, and Seth Wilson. Honors — Jolee Ball, Charlie Blackman, Denver Goan, Hunter Gould, Cayson Hance, Tristan Keller, Paisley Lowe, Caleb Perry, Silas Poland, Bella Saylor, Braelyn Talley, Aiylan Thompson, Carley Webb, and Bristol Wilson.
Seventh grade: High Honors — Kenleigh Campbell, Hannah Fisher, Emma Griffin, Loretta Kickliter, Georgia Knight, Molly Layman, Kaylee Livesay, Emelia Martinez, Chloe Niethammer, and Kylee Owens. Honors — Clarissa Baldus, Cimorene Cooley, Joseph Gould, Eddie Hickman, Jesse Imus, Isaiah Moore, Wyatt O'Bryon, Nahla Orlando, Jarrod Owens, Elizabeth Prias, Abigail Racey, Braylee Sane, Autumn Shelton, Daniel Stinson, Cayden Tanis, Brailan Webb, Jasmine Weston, and Micah Williams.
Eighth grade: High Honors — Wyatt Banks, Tova Cutter, Brody Gardner, Caden Lovell, Isabella Neely, and Rahli Poland. Honors — Keagan Black, Maylee Crum, Brionna Ellison, Isaac Hill, Andrew Jones, Mallory Nease, Landon Osornio, Joshua Robinson, Jackson Watts, and Ashlin Woody.
