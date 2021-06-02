Third Grade

High Honors: Joselyn Frazier, Riley Naillon, Logan Vest, Caleb White, Katelyn James, Mia McCarter, Carleigh Posey Elijah Shelton, Owen Stiltner, Blakely Summers, Kylie Tracy and Cali Wright

Honors: Peyton Briggs, Caden Hall, Lexi Hall, James Henry, Colton Holt, Noah McGaha, Keatyn Miller, Paisley Rodak, Chayden Rollins, Lukas Whittaker, Erick Cabrera, Brayden Hurst, Tyler May, Caleb Smith

Fourth Grade

High Honors: Michael Chitwood, Zayda Clowers, Nolan Gray, Brantley Kyker, Adalyn Sane, Hazel Williams and Eli Wilson

Honors: Mason Ball, Savannah Ball, Kennidi Blankenship, Zoe Sexton, Eli Smith, Macie Thacker, Jesslyn Ashby, Aaliyah Barnette, Keondra Bryant, Mackenzie Clevenger, Taylor Donley, Branson Dunn, Cesar Gradiz, Bailey Moore, Skyler Ricks and Xander Stuart

Fifth Grade

High Honors: Marion Hannah, Ian Hefner, Addy Pack and Matisse Bible

Honors: Preston Hendrickson, Ava Wheeler, Makalya Reed, Brooklyn Shrader, Daegen Shelton, Hayden Scheffers and Gabriel Stokley

Sixth Grade

High Honors: Ethan Bradshaw, Cornelius Carr and Madalyn Webb

Honors: Yalija Ball, Blake Campbell, Sean Davis, Paisley Hall, Aden Hendrickson, Jayden Holt, Destiny McSwain and Eston Williams

Seventh Grade

High Honors: Amelia Hefner and Mia Thacker

Honors: Madylyn Bible, Jurnee France, Bryson Holt, Kennadee Langford, Madison Scheffers and Baylee Young

Eighth Grade

High Honors: Kaitlyn Briggs, Kaylee Gilliland, Hannah Linderman, Alyssa Smith and Faith Turner

Haley Cogdill, Aiden Kendall, Aizlan Brown, Elaina Chavez, Brayden Galluzzo, Serenity Golmon, Destiny May, Austin Pressley, Daeson Talley, Jon Williams, Blake Worex and Kassidie Burkey.

