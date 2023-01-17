Second nine-weeks honor roll.
Cosby Elementary School
First grade:
Ivey - High Honors: Raven Armachain, Addison Nease, Remy Ottolina, Clover Tucker, KC Weatherby, and Sawyer Webb. A/B Honors: Piper Baker, Skylar Bohanan, Jaydon Hagerman, Corbin Hurst, Aiden Jenkins, Paloma Jimenez, Ellie Manning, Emma Ray, Jocelyn Stuart, and Jude White.
Valentine - High Honors: Karlee Brady, Flynn Ellison, Madalyn Luster, Natalie Lane, Lilly Smith, and Liam Wisnewski. A/B Honors: Wyatt Jenkins, Kinsley McCarter, Waylon Williams, Oakley Dixon, and Isaac McKinney.
Lane - High Honors: Zoey Ogle, Destiny Roby, Penny Bradley, Makenzlee Shipley, Reighlyn Schiller, Keiayla Parks, and Skyler Hough. A/B Honors: Olivia Gabriel, Kingspin Crews, Remington Presnell, Caleb Presley, and Ryan Ball.
Second grade:
Runions - High Honors: Collin Allen, Isaiah Jenkins, Azzlynn Player, Sadie Seay, and Kolx Spencer. A/B Honors: Riley Armachain, Jaden Cutshaw, Brailyn Hurst, Lynix Phillips, Kambree Presnell, Josiah Sweeten, Isabella Torres-Shults, and Talisha Wilson.
Kelley - High Honors: Milly Carpenter, Haven Hill, Berkley Hurst, Carolina Kitchen, Killian Moored, and Dominic Walker. A/B Honors: Brayden Douglas, Isaac Ford, Branson Lowe, Elijah McCarthy, Natilee Nelson, Bentlee Olson, Coty Pinnell, and Presley Worex.
Norris - High Honors: Gracie Arrowood, Henley Cooper, Xander Davenport, Liam Fox, Alyssia McMahan, Lincoln Norris, Hayden Ray, Bella Redman, McKynlee Williams, and Pacey Wynat. A/B Honors: Brantley King, Ethan Proffitt, Clarissa Santos-Gonzales, and Easton Shepherd.
Third grade:
Grooms - High Honors: Carter Moore and Evan Raccine. A/B Honors: Rayann Benson, Izabella Boatwright, Caroline Cutshaw, Kolton Dunn, Kyleigh Gunter, Ryker Manning, Denver McDonald, Kolton Olson, Keegan Stuteville, and Emily Sutton.
Allen - High Honors: KImberlyn Cline, Zaylee Guthrie, Brayden Harvey, Gabriel Lane, and Kobi Stewart. A/B Honors: Laynee Bailey, Brentley Bohanan, Eli Cutshaw, Skylar Hance, Adrianna Hatcher, Ally Markland, Jack Racine, Alex Templin, Hunter Shropshire, Kinslei Shults, Karolina Whaley, and Lachlan Zmich.
Fourth grade:
Hurst - High Honors: Jordan Gates, Jasper Hall and Addie Lee. A/B Honors: Trivayous Bentley, Belinda Gonzales-Salazar, Anarah Rising-Malnar, Charlee Rollins, Kory Seay, and Isabella Wilson.
Johnson - High Honors: Ally Allen, Gabi Lulo and Haddlee Williams. A/B Honors: Brynley Black, Eli Collins, Nathaniel Ellison, Miguel Perez, and Kayleigh Shults.
Fifth grade:
Hansen - High Honors: Lorelei Dennis, Jazlyn Grooms, Kade Norris, and Santi Peralta. A/B Honors: Blake Shakespeare, Janey Moore, Pypr Moore, Aubrey Brown, Jordan Dunn, Walela Lambert, and Joshua Grieve.
Kinsler - High Honors: Serenity McGaha. A/B Honors: Shelby Bagley, Lillian Bryant, James Croft, Jacob Maxwell, Keatyn Miller, Branson Seay, Charley Valentine, Natalee Velez, Caden Grey, and Jayden Boatwright
Sixth grade:
Carlson - High Honors: Kody Eury. A/B Honors: Jackson Allen, Blake Arrington, Zion Guthrie, Hunter McGaha, Caden Olson, Tyran Shipley, Haddley Sweeten, Estrella Velazquez-Solis, Piper Whaley, and Brayden Wilson.
Moore - High Honors: Bo Cutshaw and Zoey Grooms. A/B Honors: Kayla Hayes, Isaiah McCarter, Payton Southerland, and Xander Stuart.
Seventh grade:
Davenport - High Honors: Catherine Collins, Ireland Davis, Kaiden Dorsey, Raylon Jenkins, Abigail Meeker, and Brody Wilson. A/B Honors: Breonna Davis, Amelya Frady, Arian Hill, Juan Peralta, Brinley Seay, Drake Woodson, and Zayli Spencer.
Dennis - High Honors: Amanda Ellison, Josh Gates, Cayton Griffin, A.J. Hough, Katey Moore, Jacob Myers, and Gracie Strahan. A/B Honors: Kourt Bell, Jayson Edenfield, and Maya Hatcher.
Eighth grade:
Baxter - High Honors: Keegan Lane. A/B Honors: David Baker, Braden Jenkins, Cloie Norris, and Kalene Rosemeyer.
Shanks - A/B Honors: Ansley Cobble, Jordyn Hayes, Aidan McGaha, Ava Meeker, and Makenzie Lane.
Whitaker - A/B Honors: Lisa O’Sicky and Grant Williams.
