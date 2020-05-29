BEREA, KY—Bethanie Williams of Cosby is among the 730 students named to the Dean’s List at Berea College for the Spring 2020 semester.
To earn this honor, a student must achieve a grade-point average of 3.4 or higher while passed at least four total credits (a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours).
Other area students achieving the same distinction include Areli Medina Hernandez, Carissa Simpson, and Jose Zapata Meza, all of Dandridge.
