Underwater Robotics Camp

In a photo from the 2022 Underwater Robotics Camp, Xaiden Quillen and Shane Patterson get ready to launch their robot.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF WSCC

Walters State will offer underwater robotics camps on all campuses this summer.

Students work in teams to build, design and test a SeaMATE AngelFish ROV underwater robot. Camps also demonstrate how robots are used in the workforce. Scholarships are available.

