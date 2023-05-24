Walters State will offer underwater robotics camps on all campuses this summer.
Students work in teams to build, design and test a SeaMATE AngelFish ROV underwater robot. Camps also demonstrate how robots are used in the workforce. Scholarships are available.
“We did this as part of the Talented and Gifted Program originally. Students enjoyed it so much that they formed two teams and competed at East Tennessee State University,” said Dr. Nicole Cardwell-Hampton, coordinator of youth programs for the division.
Most classes will meet 8 a.m. — 3 p.m.
Level 1 Camps for beginners:
Claiborne County Campus: June 5-8
Morristown Campus: June 20-22 (8 a.m.-5 p.m.)
Sevier County Campus: June 26-29
Newport Center: July 10-13
Niswonger Campus: July 17-20
Level 2 for students who have completed Level 1
Morristown Campus: June 12-22 (8 a.m. — 5 p.m. No classes on June 19)
Niswonger Campus: July 10-20 (8 a.m. — 5 p.m. No classes on June 19)
The camps are funded by the Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs Foundation and the Niswonger Foundation STEM.LD, Rural Technology Fund.
Sponsors in Newport are England Furniture, C&C Millwright and J & J Warehousing, Iatric Manufacturing, American Appliance, Cocke County Partnership and Newport Mayor Trey Dykes.
The camp is designed for students ages 11-14. The cost is $229 for Level 1 and $249 for Level 2. Scholarships are available. Register at https:tinyurl.com/UnderwaterRobotics23. Students will not get into the water during these camps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.