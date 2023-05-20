State Rep. Jeremy Faison is shown with Lilley Hall, the Read to Reap winner for kindergarten through second grade at Grassy Fork Elementary School. She read 1,631 minutes. She received a $200 cash prize.
State Rep. Jeremy Faison and Cocke County Schools Special Projects Supervisor Kathy Holt are shown at Grassy Fork School, which was the overall teamwork winner in the Read to Reap competition. The school won a pizza party.
The Read to Reap competition, which was sponsored by State Rep. Jeremy Faison for students in kindergarten through the eighth grades in the Cocke County School System, has proven a success. During the competition, students in kindergarten through second grade read 247,158 minutes while students in third through eighth grades earned 29,764 accelerated reading (AR) points.
The top reader in grades kindergarten through two, grades three through five and grades six through eight at each school received $200. That was $600 in prizes at each county elementary school. The school that exhibited the most teamwork by having the highest number of minutes and AR points per student was rewarded with a pizza party.
Grassy Fork School students received a pizza party with an average 44.6 AR points per student in third through eighth grades and an average 35.1 minutes read per student in kindergarten through second grade. Newport Bargain Barn donated the drinks for the children to have with the pizza party.
Students at Edgemont Elementary School in kindergarten through second grade read the most minutes – clocking 93,000 minutes – with students at Cosby Elementary placing second having read 56,387 minutes. The highest average number of minutes read by each student in kindergarten through second grade was at Edgemont with each student averaging 520 minutes.
Students in third through eighth grades earned 11,733 more AR points this year than during the same period last year.
The AR points went from 18,031 in 2022 to 29,764 this year. Third graders earned the most AR points, with those totals adding up to 7,746 points, which was an 83 percent increase over last year’s totals.
Eighth graders had the highest gain in AR points, which was 83% higher than last year increasing from 1,143 points in 2022 to 5,393 points this year. Looking at grades three through eight combined, Cosby Elementary School earned the most points at 5,696 with Parrottsville Elementary School earning 4,926 points and Grassy Fork Elementary School earning 4,018 points.
For grades three through five, Cosby Elementary earned the most AR points with 5,469 while for grades six through eight, Grassy Fork Elementary earned the most points with 2,941 points. The greatest gain in points for grades three through five was at Cosby earning 4,478 more points this year than during 2022.
The greatest gain in points for grades six through eight was at Centerview Elementary School with the totals increasing to 1,802 points this year over 225 points in 2022, which is an increase of 1,577 points.
Out of the students in kindergarten through second grade in the county school system, Brooks Hall at Parrottsville Elementary School clocked the most minutes with 5,015 minutes.
Huell Baker at Smoky Mountain Elementary School earned the most AR points of any third through fifth grader in the county school system, earning 166 points.
In sixth through eighth grades in the county school system, Angelina Zaragoza-Fields at Northwest Elementary School earned the most AR points with her total being 326 points.
