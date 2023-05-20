The Read to Reap competition, which was sponsored by State Rep. Jeremy Faison for students in kindergarten through the eighth grades in the Cocke County School System, has proven a success. During the competition, students in kindergarten through second grade read 247,158 minutes while students in third through eighth grades earned 29,764 accelerated reading (AR) points.

The top reader in grades kindergarten through two, grades three through five and grades six through eight at each school received $200. That was $600 in prizes at each county elementary school. The school that exhibited the most teamwork by having the highest number of minutes and AR points per student was rewarded with a pizza party.

