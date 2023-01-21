Third Grade: High Honors: Ian Bible, Nolan Bible, and Mason Watkins. Honors: Kenna Buckner, Isabella Gorrell, Caelyn Vinson, Timothy Burke, Kaden Gilland, Emma Morse, and Valen White.
Fourth Grade: High Honors: Garrison Hall, Tobias Robison, Journee Webb, Addison White, and Paisley Wilkes. Honors: Savannah Cole, Harper Johnson, Layna Major, Olivia Shaver, Jaylyn Southerland, and Annabella Valentine.
Fifth Grade: High Honors: Peyton Smith and Braxtyn Sams. Honors: Tenley Blazer, Katie Crosby, Luna Lebrun, Zaiden Buckner, Jeremiah Hill, Laynie Johnson, Lyrik Prater, and Zander Proffitt.
Sixth Grade: High Honors: Emma Calfee, Isabella Sane, Josie Shaver, and Shane Patterson. Honors: Madison Gee, Benjamin Lewis, Allie Rymer, Millie Cook, Roslyn Dotson, McKinley Smith, and Abygail Valentine.
Seventh Grade: High Honors: Tanner Blazer, Drayden Shurley, and Camie Crosby. Honors: Vanessa Fox, Kaleb Patterson, Felix Coker, Ryan Rodgers, Marleigh Wilder, Levi Sutton, and Nicholas Talley.
Eighth Grade: High Honors: Elizza Cook, Chasidy Owen, and Mylee Sprouse. Honors: Ryan Barrett, Arabella Faustino, Abigail Flowers, Laylani Holt-Penalba, Brody Hudson, Addison Hurst, Raeann Inmon, and Cagen Williams.
Smoky Mountain Elementary School
Mrs. Ford’s Third Grade: High Honors — Mason Evans and Everett Oakley; A/B Honors — Saydee Crampton, Rueben Dubin, Cambri Phillips, and Levi Webb.
Mrs. Spurgeon’s Fourth Grade: High Honors — Sammuel Crampton and James Harrell; A/B Honors — Huell Baker, Copper Busche, Peyton Kulow, Jett Lamontange, Abram Spurgeon, and Faith Walsh.
Mrs. Stinson’s Fifth Grade: High Honors — Mycelia Baker, Maliah Ball and Gabriel Tincher; A/B Honors — Lathan Gunter, Kaylee Hagy, Katelyn Marler, Jacob Maxwell, Haven Ramsey, and Nate Webb.
Mrs. Hooper’s Sixth Grade: High Honors — Talon Oakley, Ethan Webb and Zayden Weber; A/B Honors — Ella Benson, Joshua Gallagher, Michael Gibson, Caleb Jenkins, and Isaiah McCullough.
Mrs. Naillon’s Seventh Grade: High Honors — Lily Rich, Azariah Spurgeon and Sophia Summerlin; A/B Honors — Alice Baxter and Tyler Benson.
Mrs. Gilland’s Eighth Grade: High Honors — Kole Frazier and Brody Stooksbury; Honors — Tristan Bessey, Julian Rosenhammer and Ja’Mani Halliburton.
