SPARTANBURG, SOUTH CAROLINA—Two Cocke County residents are among the Wofford College students earning Dean’s List status for the Spring 2020 semester.
They are Blair Brawley of Newport and Nicholas Wardroup of Parrottsville.
Lauren Albright of Greeneville, Andrew Duckworth of Afton, and Duncan Williams of Talbott also earned this honor.
