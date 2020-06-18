Carson-Newman President names new VPs

JEFFERSON CITY—Carson-Newman University President Charles A. Fowler has announced three additions to his Executive Leadership Team.
Aaron Porter now serves as vice president for Enrollment Management, an elevation from his previous role of assistant VP. Jeff Roberts serves as vice president for the newly formed division of University Relations, which will house the offices of Advancement as well as Marketing and Communications. Gloria Walker is now the acting vice president for Student Services, formerly known as Student Affairs.
They began in their new roles on May 1.
“I am thankful and thrilled that Aaron, Jeff and Gloria have each agreed to take on these vital roles for our campus community,” University President Charles A. Fowler said. “Aaron led the way as we brought in our largest freshman class in C-N’s history last fall, and I have full confidence in his ability to continue not only recruiting but also retaining excellent students for our Eagle family. Jeff has enjoyed a stellar career in business that I am confident will translate into success here at C-N. Gloria is a relentless advocate for our students and embodies the character and leadership philosophy that represents the best of Carson-Newman.”
PORTER
Porter joined Carson-Newman in 2014 and has served as dean of Enrollment Management, overseeing the University’s Admissions and Financial Aid offices. Prior to joining C-N’s staff, he served as director of Admissions for Bryan College. He was also director of Admission at Tusculum College.
Porter received his undergraduate degree in business administration from King College before earning his master's degree from Tusculum College.
He and his wife, Lynnsey, reside in Jefferson County along with their two daughters.
ROBERTS
Prior to this appointment, Roberts served for over 30 years in the medical device industry with a focus on the design, development and commercialization of orthopaedic implants and surgical instruments.
Starting his career as design engineer, Roberts progressed into executive leadership roles, including positions as president/CEO, chief operating officer, chief technical officer and board member at several medical device companies. These include both public and private companies serving the joint replacement, arthroscopy, trauma and spine markets.
In 2014, Roberts founded JGR Medical LLC, a private company that provides strategic and general business consulting services, with a focus on medical device startup companies. He holds a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering from the University of Memphis. He and his wife, Becky, reside in Jefferson City. They have three children and three grandchildren.
WALKER
Walker came to Carson-Newman in 2012 as athletic liaison before also joining the Life Directions office as academic advisor. She held these dual roles until serving for nearly four years as co-director of Student Success.
Prior to her time at the University, Walker worked for 15 years as a teacher and coach. She also spent five years working in the insurance and non-medical health care industries.
She holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Memphis and earned her master’s in educational leadership from Carson-Newman in 2016. She plans to continue working on her doctorate in educational leadership next fall. Walker lives in Jefferson City and has three children.
Founded in 1851, Carson-Newman is a Christian liberal arts-based university affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention. The University is located in Jefferson City, Tennessee, among the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains and has over 2,700 students. Carson-Newman offers 50 undergraduate majors, as well as associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees.
