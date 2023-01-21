Walters State is offering several noncredit classes starting in February that can help you prepare for a new career, learn new skills and enhance your personal life. Classes include Parenting and Divorce, Industrial Electricity and PLC Troubleshooting, and a preparation class for the Society of Human Resource Management certification test. Classes offered online are instructor led and live, meeting in real time.

• Parenting and Divorce is offered online from 5:30-9:30 p.m. on Feb. 7 or Feb. 21. The cost is $60. This course meets the course requirement for divorcing couples with children in Tennessee. The classes teaches valuable communications skills and will make the divorce process less traumatic for everyone, especially children. The course is offered through the Zoom videoconferencing software.  

