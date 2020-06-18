SEVIERVILLE—Walters State Community College will offer the ServSafe Sanitation and Safety course from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. on June 30 at the Sevier County Campus.
The ServSafe Course is based on the National Restaurant Association Educational
Foundation’s guidelines for training in food safety requirements. The Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point System is covered. Students will learn federal and state laws governing food service. The class provides a solid foundation in the basic principles of sanitation and safety and how to apply those in food service operations. This one-day class also trains supervisors on best practices in training employees in food service sanitation and safety.
This class will be taught with social distancing in place. Students will receive information when they sign up, but no more than 10 individuals will be in a room. Students will be required to wear masks and complete a COVID-19 health survey before the class starts.
The cost is $99. To register, contact Kellie Hendrix at Kellie.Hendrix@ws.edu or 423-798-7988.
