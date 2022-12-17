NASHVILLE — The list of qualified individuals ready to assume the position of school superintendent grew by 10 this month with the successful conclusion of the 2022 Prospective Superintendents Academy. The Academy was hosted by the Tennessee Schools Boards Association and the Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents.

Kristi Waltke, elementary supervisor, Jefferson County, was among those who completed the 2022 Prospective Superintendents Academy.

