NASHVILLE — The list of qualified individuals ready to assume the position of school superintendent grew by 10 this month with the successful conclusion of the 2022 Prospective Superintendents Academy. The Academy was hosted by the Tennessee Schools Boards Association and the Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents.
Kristi Waltke, elementary supervisor, Jefferson County, was among those who completed the 2022 Prospective Superintendents Academy.
Tennessee faces a shortage of candidates who are prepared to lead school districts according to TSBA, one of the leading superintendent search organizations in the state. Tennessee has a critical need for a preparatory program for prospective superintendents.
The Academy addresses this need and provides 16 days of training designed to help those with experience in such fields as education, business, military, government or public service acquire the unique knowledge and skills necessary to manage a school system. Courses are taught by top educational leaders from across the state, and sessions cover subjects including school finance, school law, board relations, technology, personnel, and facilities management.
Upon successful completion of the program, candidates receive a certification from the academy’s independent review board consisting of educators and business leaders. Candidate evaluations are based upon work product, portfolios, class participation, and a final oral presentation and interview.
