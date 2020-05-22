JEFFERSON CITY—Five Cocke County residents were among students graduating from Carson-Newman University at the conclusion of the spring semester.
Because of the pandemic, commencement ceremonies have been postponed and tentatively will be held August 7.
Local residents earning degrees include Harley Styles of Bybee, with a Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Studies with Teacher Education; and Michelle Ellison of Cosby, with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Newport students include Angela Black, with a Master of Education, Curriculum and Instruction; Emily McConaughey, Master of Education, Curriculum and Instruction, and Rachel Watts, Bachelor of Science, Exercise Science.
