Hefner among performers for WSCC virtual concert

MORRISTOWN—At 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, the Walters State Community College website will transition into a concert venue for “Laura and Friends: The Virtual Concert for Walters State Music.”
Laura Ritter, assistant dean of humanities, was inspired to organize the concert after watching many Broadway stars give concerts online during April, when much of the world was quarantined.
“We have so many great entertainers here and so many have been part of the music program at Walters State. This is a great opportunity to spotlight many of those. Singers have participated from many different locations. Now, we hope everyone will watch online Sunday night and enjoy the music,” Ritter said.
The concert is a fundraiser to endow a scholarship in honor of Ritter’s mother, the Peggy Lingerfelt Memorial Scholarship Endowment. Lingerfelt was a longtime adjunct faculty member at Walters State. The scholarship will benefit music students.
While the set list is under wraps, this concert cannot be defined by genre. Ritter gives country music a try for the first time. The college’s bluegrass band, High Lonesome Senate, is on the bill. Many students and alumni are featured performing musical theatre and pop standards.
Lacey Capps, who lit up with the Walters State stage in 2001-2003, gives a very touching performance.The Rogersville native now lives in Washington D.C.
Newport alumnus Luke Hefner also gives a memorable performance. His resume is rich with music and theatre. Before the pandemic hit, he was an entertainer on Princess Cruise Lines.
Watch the concert at www.ws.edu or on the college’s YouTube page. Donations may be made by visiting www.ws.edu/foundation/. Look for the “Laura and Friends” link. For more information, email Ritter at Laura.Ritter@ws.edu.
