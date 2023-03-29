Since September, C-5’s monthly “Count Down to Kindergarten” (CDTK) articles have provided information and resources to help caregivers know what is expected of children entering kindergarten so children can be prepared for the transition to school. Only four months remain before the beginning of the 2023-24 school year in Cocke County, and we hope these articles are providing fun and easy ways to incorporate the monthly kindergarten readiness skills into your children’s daily routines.

As a reminder, children who are 5 years old on or before Aug. 15, 2023 are eligible to enroll in kindergarten for the 2023-2024 school year. Kindergarten registration is extremely important. It provides parents/caregivers with critical information about kindergarten and allows the school system to plan for the number of teachers needed for the upcoming year. All parents/caregivers are highly encouraged to register their children now. If your child will attend one of the Cocke County Schools and you missed the kindergarten registration events in March, you should contact the school immediately. Newport Grammar School kindergarten registration 2023 is Tuesday, April 18 and Thursday, April 20 at 8:30 a.m. — 4:30 p.m. at the NGS Clinic.

