Since September, C-5’s monthly “Count Down to Kindergarten” (CDTK) articles have provided information and resources to help caregivers know what is expected of children entering kindergarten so children can be prepared for the transition to school. Only four months remain before the beginning of the 2023-24 school year in Cocke County, and we hope these articles are providing fun and easy ways to incorporate the monthly kindergarten readiness skills into your children’s daily routines.
As a reminder, children who are 5 years old on or before Aug. 15, 2023 are eligible to enroll in kindergarten for the 2023-2024 school year. Kindergarten registration is extremely important. It provides parents/caregivers with critical information about kindergarten and allows the school system to plan for the number of teachers needed for the upcoming year. All parents/caregivers are highly encouraged to register their children now. If your child will attend one of the Cocke County Schools and you missed the kindergarten registration events in March, you should contact the school immediately. Newport Grammar School kindergarten registration 2023 is Tuesday, April 18 and Thursday, April 20 at 8:30 a.m. — 4:30 p.m. at the NGS Clinic.
The April CDTK skill is matching quantities with numerals, such as counting a set of five items and matching it with the numeral 5. As with other numeracy activities, start small and build up; for example, start with 1-5, then add 6-10, and move to larger numbers such as 11-15 and 16-20.
To help children develop this skill, they must first be able to count the objects (December CDTK skill). They must also be able to recognize the numerals. Both concepts should be reviewed before putting them together for the April skill.
Practice counting to 25 by counting steps, toys, crayons, socks or forks/spoons. Take a walk outside and count rocks, leaves, trees or birds. You already have what it takes to practice this skill, just use items around the house.
Write the numbers 1 to 10 individually on pieces of paper. Practice numeral recognition by saying a number and asking your child to point to that numeral. Continue this until the child can recognize and say each numeral from one to ten.
Now, your child is ready for the April skill, matching the quantity with the numeral. Lay three objects (such as crayons) on the floor. Also, lay your numerals 1 through 5 on the floor. The child should count the objects, say the quantity (“three crayons”) and pick up the numeral (3) that matches the quantity. Continue this practice with different quantities. Remember to start with 1-5 and move to 1-10. Also, remember to always let the child count and say the quantity first and then select the written numeral that matches this quantity.
To extend this learning, select a numeral, such as the number 4, and ask the child to say the numeral. The child can then count out enough of the objects to match the selected numeral. For example, the numeral 4 is selected and held up, the child says “four”, and then the child counts out four crayons to match the number of crayons with the numeral. This is a much more challenging skill and will require extra work and patience.
Physical activity is extremely important for your child’s health and wellness. Practicing gross and fine motor skills should also be included in your child’s daily routines. The gross motor skill for April is any type of physical activity combined with counting. Count steps between locations such as one tree to another, from the house to the mailbox, from the kitchen to the bedroom, or the stairs to the basement.
Each year, teachers say that children enter kindergarten unable to hold a pencil or crayon. These small muscles in the hands are slow to develop, and practice is very important to strengthen the muscles and help the child develop this skill. For April, your child should practice writing and drawing numbers from 1-20, upper case letters, lower case letters, and shapes.
Practicing kindergarten readiness skills should be fun for both the child and adult. Every parent/caregiver has what it takes to help a child be ready for kindergarten. It does not take expensive toys or products; it simply takes interaction between the adult and child, using what is already around the house to develop the child’s cognitive and motor skills. During this unprecedented time, enjoy time with your child and have fun as you both countdown to kindergarten.
Follow along with us at cockecountyc5.org and listen every morning to 92.3 FM WNPC for daily reminders of each month’s skills. For other questions, don’t hesitate to call Jennifer Ellison at 423-608-2845.
