MORRISTOWN—Walters State Community College's Division of Workforce Training is offering courses focused on parenting and divorce, OSHA and computer skills in July. To register or for more information on any class, contact Kellie Hendrix at Kellie.Hendrix@ws.edu or 423.798-7988.
ONLINE COURSES
Online courses are offered in real time and led by instructors.
•Court-ordered Parenting and Divorce Class (on Zoom), July 16, 5:30-9:30 p.m. Cost: $60.
This class meets the Tennessee court requirements that divorcing couples complete a parenting course. This instructor-led course covers skills that will enable couples to continue co-parenting after a divorce, making less traumatic for children. Paricipation is required for certificate of completion.
•Microsoft Excel Level 1 Online (Zoom), July 23, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Cost: $150
Learn the basics of Microsoft Excel, including how create and print documents, basic formatting tips, Work with page layout features and more, including the differences between Microsoft Excel 2016 and earlier versions.
Walters State Greeneville/Greene County Workforce Training Building
•Microsoft Excel Level 2, July 18, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Cost: $150
This course builds on the material learned in the Level 1 course. Learn how to use multiple worksheets and workbooks efficiently and work with advanced formatting options. This class covers analyzing data.
Morristown Campus
•Microsoft Excel Level 2, July 14, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Cost: $150
This course builds on the material learned in the Level 1 course. Learn how to use multiple worksheets and workbooks efficiently and work with advanced formatting options. This class covers analyzing data.
Sevier County Campus
•ServSafe Sanitation and Safety, July 21, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Cost: $99
The ServSafe Course is based on the National Restaurant Association Educational
Foundation’s guidelines for training in food safety requirements. The Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point System is covered. Students will learn federal and state laws governing food service. The class provides a solid foundation in the basic principles of sanitation and safety and how to apply those in food service operations. This one-day class also trains supervisors on best practices in training employees in food service sanitation and safety.
•Microsoft Excel Level 2, July 21, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Cost: $150
This course builds on the material learned in the Level 1 course. Learn how to use multiple worksheets and workbooks efficiently and work with advanced formatting options. This class covers analyzing data.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.