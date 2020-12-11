NASHVILLE—Approximately 55 percent of Belmont’s students this semester qualified for the Fall 2020 Dean’s List. Belmont Provost Dr. Thomas Burns said, “Achieving the recognition of Dean’s List during the Fall 2020 semester is an extraordinary achievement. While we are always impressed with students’ who are able to achieve this high level of recognition in their academic endeavors, those students that reached this mark in Fall 2020 demonstrated incredible diligence and commitment to their academic work during very unusual and stressful circumstances. We are so pleased to be able to recognize their efforts and our hope is that these students will continue investing in their studies to equip them for a lifetime of learning and service.”
Austin Blazer of Parrottsville was one 13 students from across the region to be named to the list.
Belmont University is made up of more than 8,200 students who come from every state and 28 countries. Nationally ranked and consistently recognized by U.S. News & World Report for its innovation and commitment to teaching, Belmont brings together the best of liberal arts and professional education in a Christian community of learning and service. The University’s purpose is to help students explore their passions and develop their talents to meet the world’s needs.
With more than 100 areas of undergraduate study, 27 master’s programs and five doctoral degrees, there is no limit to the ways Belmont University can expand an individual’s horizon.
