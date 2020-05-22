Chelsay Burns recipient of WSCC's highest award

MORRISTOWN—Chelsay Burns, an agricultural education major from Newport, has received the highest student honor from Walters State Community College. She is the 2020 President’s Outstanding Student award recipient.
Burns graduated with a perfect 4.0 grade point average and was active in many campus activities, including the Senators Pages. As president of the Ag Club, she was instrumental in the creation of a new Livestock Club and was on the first community college team from Tennessee to compete in a national livestock judging competition. This will create many new opportunities for future Walters State agriculture students.
In all previous years, this award has been presented during a ceremony honoring the college’s academic achievers. This year, award recipients were announced on the college’s social media pages.
Anna Kahn of Pigeon Forge was named the outstanding student at the Sevier County Campus. Justin K. Menza of New Tazewell was named the outstanding Jessica I. Fazio of Afton, Shannon M. Greene of Bulls Gap, and Savang Moua of Greeneville shared the outstanding Niswonger Campus student award.
Moua and Kelsey A. Dillard of Strawberry Plains received Faculty Senate scholarships. Three students were honored as dual enrollment college graduates: Kassidy L. Dean of Sneedville; Madison R. Loose of Seymour; and Chloe S. Waldroupe of Greeneville. Caden Hickman of Rogersville was recognized for serving as the president of the Senator’s Pages and Logan O’Handley, also of Rogersville, was recognized for serving as president of the Student Government Association.
Departmental award recipients are listed below.
•General Studies - Johnnie N. Gregg of Bulls Gap
•History - Zachary N. Harris of Bulls Gap
•Education - Caden Hickman of Rogersville
•Early Childhood Education - Shannon L. Johnson of Dandridge
•Social Sciences, Psychology - Megan Rines, Morristown
•Business Administration - Sukhrob R. Akbarov, Pigeon Forge
•Culinary Arts - Katherine R. Beyersdorf, Kingsport
•Accounting - Andrea Bratton, Afton
•Paralegal Services - Joseph I. Costner, Jefferson City
•Accounting - Stephanie M. Derochers, Morristown
•Busines Management - Jacqueline J. Meade, Dandridge
•Hospitality Management - C. Gregory Payne, Strawberry Plains
•Medical Coding and Medical Insurance Specialist - Aailyah J. Bailey, Rutledge
•Medical Coding and Health Information Management - Lisa M. Brickle, Sevierville
•Nursing, Niswonger Campus - Ashton M. Bride, Greeneville
•Physical Therapist Assistant - April M. Conkin, Kingsport
•Respiratory Care - Charity Franklin, Mosheim
•Nursing, Morristown Campus - Sarah J. Frazier, Morristown
•Occupational Therapy Assistant - Emily Johnston, Morristown
•Surgical Technology - Sofia E. Panuco, Sevierville
•Nursing, Sevier County Campus - Anita R. Patel, Sevierville
•Pharmacy Technician - Samantha P. Riley, Sneedville
•Nursing, Morristown Campus - Jayna K. Smith, Morristown
•Nursing, Career Mobility - Chasity M. Tallon, Tedford
•Health Information Management - Jama D. Whitmore, Knoxville
•English - Katrina M. Bosse, Bean Station
•Studio Arts - Laura Harper, Mohawk
•Debate - Chelsea Hendrix, Sevierville
•Studio Arts - Calista Hensley, Greeneville
•Creative Writing -Tyler Jones, Morristown
•Essays of Excellence - Kera N. Kooch, Townsend
•Gallery Staff Member - Peyton Light, Jefferson City
•Debate - Joshua Isiah Long, Morristown
•Music - Ryan A. Miller, Morristown
•Spanish - David Sims, Sevierville
•Pre-engineering - Danfen Chen, Morristown
•Math - Isabelle Stratton, Blaine
•Biology - Earl Travis Cantrell, Rogersville
•Chemistry - Donald J. Fowler, Morristown
•Physics - Christopher M. Monaghan, Speedwell
•Criminal Justice - Trenton G. Ryback, Maryville
•Computer Science - Amanda Lee, Greeneville
•Engineering Technology - Jorie J. Marinucci, Newport
•Agriculture - Madelyn S. Stokely, Del Rio
Outstanding student athletes were also honored with end-of-the-semester awards. Recipients were:
•Tyler Arnold of Kingsport, men’s basketball
•Jenica G. Brown of Knoxville, softball
•Chance R. Collins of Seymour, men’s cross country
•Courtney D. Dotson of Greeneville, volleyball
•Logan P. Hullette of Church Hill, baseball
•Drew Linkous of Cleveland, golf
•Madison A. McCoy of Knoxville, women’s basketball
•Nicholas F. Noble of Morristown, men’s cross country
•Karli M. Yarid of Talbott, women’s cross country
