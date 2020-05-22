THIRD NINE WEEKS

THIRD GRADE

HIGH HONORS: Carter Goodman, Kris Higgs, Benjamin Laws, Waylon McGaha, Julia Richmond, Bella Stanton

HONORS: Levi Black, Sterlin Clark, Ezekiel Fleming, Mark Higgs, Stella Raines

FOURTH GRADE

HIGH HONORS: Cydni Black, Gracie Strahan, Maddison Taylor

HONORS: Ada Deaton, Draidan Sneed

FIFTH GRADE

HIGH HONORS: None

HONORS: Julia Boyd, Quinn Coggins, Asher Faison, Shade Grooms, Zachary Messer, Aliann Toby, Bryleigh Whaley, Haylie Wright

SIXTH GRADE

HIGH HONORS: Katie Murray

HONORS: Cruz Coggins, Cooper Davis, Amelia Hill, Aleena Leatherwood, Kate Raines, Payton Shropshire, Isabella Surber, C.J. Vance

SEVENTH GRADE

HIGH HONORS: None

HONORS: Ben Benton, Chloe Hance, Trevor LaRue, Anastasia Laws, Alexis McGaha, Shylee Shelton, Abigail Stokely

EIGHTH GRADE

HIGH HONORS: Jace Baxter, Cyler Davis, Carter Hill, Isabel Ledford, Kannon Surber, Ashlyn Tocholke

HONORS: Shaylee Coggins, Christian Lett, Riley Miller, Jada Nelson, Peyton Raines, Peyton Weeks

