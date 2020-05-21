NEWPORT—With the gradual reopening of businesses, churches, and schools, members of the Newport City Board of Education, meeting Monday, May 18, in the Newport Grammar School auditorium, discussed possible ways to celebrate the graduation of NGS eighth-graders.
While practicing social distancing themselves in the auditorium, the board tossed several ideas back and forth but eventually opted to poll the graduates’ parents before making a decision.
Concerns voiced by the board members regarding such a gathering included crowd control.
Board members also heard reports from the system’s various administrators, including NGS Principal Michael Short, who said during the school’s closure because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he had held ZOOM meetings with each grade-level teacher. “There’s been lots of peer tutoring among the teachers during this time,” Short said, “especially where technology is concerned. Our biggest challenge has been students’ attendance, which has averaged about 58 percent from grades K-8. That’s a pretty good number, plus other students have completed and returned their work packets.”
Short said he had asked teachers to contact students who “have dropped off the map” during this time. “Then Dustin Morrow (NGS Assistant Principal) and I tried to telephone the parents. We finally sent letters to 58 parents we could not contact.”
Morrow, in his report, added the “bollards project” is done and that the updating and revision of the school’s EOP will be done this summer as part of the school’s five-year plan.
Amy Burchette, NGS Federal Programs Supervisor, announced the school had received a $6021.00 grant for IDA Technology for Special Education teachers and students. “We will be able to buy new Chrome Books for all the teachers,” Burchette said. “All students will have devices, there will be five Touch Screen Chrome Books and ten Chrome Tablets.”
Burchette also reported professional development plans, both virtual and on paper, are in place, and that teachers will receive three new novels with their new textbooks.
Dr. Justin Norton, NGS Systems and Assessments Supervisor, announced the school’s E-rate for the coming year has been approved. “This will mean $52,800 of our internet costs will be covered.”
Norton also said a new antenna, supplied by Newport Utilities, has been ordered, and that the new math, science, and social studies textbooks have arrived.
Director of Schools Sandra Burchette again commended NGS Food Service Supervisor Christina Leas, her staff, and many volunteers for their “amazing work” in coordinating the preparation and distribution of food to students during the past two months.
Burchette added many have asked plans to re-open NGS in the fall. “We are waiting for state guidance regarding what will be allowed,” Burchette said. “Until then, it would be a waste of time. Information will be out in the next few weeks regarding what we can do.”
During the board’s business meeting, unanimous approval was give to three waivers of TCA policies.
The first waiver states teachers whose contracts will not be renewed for the 2020-2021 school year must be notified no later than June 15, 2020. Such notification can be provided electronically.
The second waiver allows teachers who have met all requirements for tenure eligibility, but who have not acquired an official evaluation score during the 2019-2020 school year because of school closures, may utilize the most recent two years of available evaluation scores. The 2019-2020 school year will count toward a teacher’s five-year probationary period.
The third waiver addresses the need to make up lost instructional time during the COVID-19 school closures. The waiver limits the additional time the school would be able to schedule. The one-year waiver will allow the system to allocate resources toward accelerated learning and provide intervention for students affected by COVID-19.
The board’s next meeting was set for June 15, again in the NGS auditorium.
