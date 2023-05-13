The Walters State Community College Spring Commencement celebrated 824 certificates and degrees.
Actual degrees and certificates are contingent upon the successful completion of coursework in spring semester and, in some cases, summer coursework.
Cocke County graduates: Janice Hicks, Cosby, AAS Business; Rosemary Brannon, Cosby, AS General Studies; Claire Kohler, Cosby, AS General Studies; Tia Way, Cosby, AS Health Sciences; Jonathan Hoisington, CER Basic Law Enforcement Off; Austin John Ladd, Cosby, CER Basic Law Enforcement Off. From Del Rio, Elly Patricia Curtiss, AS Pre-Dental Hygiene; Chloe Shaylee Sutton, AS Pre-Imaging Sciences. From Newport: Paige DeAnne DeRidder, AAS Paralegal Studies; Jennifer Leigh Costner, AAS Computer Networking; Tracy Lanette Raines, AAS Computer Programming; Orion C. Hobbs, AAS Computer-Aided Design; Todd Logan, AAS Adv Manufacturing Spec; Robyn N. Holt, AAS Operations Management; Carlee Rhea Crum, AAS Nursing; Terri LaSha Robinson, AAS HP Nursing; Madison Ivey Blount, AAS Nursing Career Mobility; Janaka Brooke Gilland, AAS Nursing Career Mobility; Najeli Vargas, AAS Respiratory Care; Erica Allen, AAS Surgical Technology; Alvina Kitchen, AAS Health Information Mgmt; Craig Lucas Anders, AAS Em Med Services-Paramedic; Ty Franks, AS Computer Science; Savanna Arrington, AS Criminal Justice; Caden Tucker Ford, AS Elementary Education; Anna Marie Boeke, AS General Studies; Raechel Cupp, AS General Studies; Matthew Alan-Michael Crowell, AS Health Sciences; Jarred M. Alley, AS Pre-Dental; Mikayla Alley, AS Pre-Imaging Sciences; Abigail Crum, AS Pre-Imaging Sciences; Summer Rain Grooms, AS Pre-Imaging Sciences; Lindsey Douglas, AS Psychology; Olivia Annabelle Hicks, AS Accounting; Jensen Breanne Lindsey, AST Teaching- Pre K-3; Gracie Abbigail James, AA English; Deborah Kay Tripp, CER Culinary Arts Baking/Pastry; Destianee S. Vinson, CER Adv Emergency Med Tech; Kassidy Wilson, CER Adv Emergency Med Tech; Colton Rollins, CER Basic Law Enforcement Off; Ethan Gavin Valentine, CER Basic Law Enforcement Off; Amanda H. Young, CER Basic Law Enforcement Off; Dustin B. Williamson, CER Emer Med Tech-Paramedic; Andrew Nelson Wallace, CER Emergency Medical Tech. From Parrottsville, Samantha Papes, AAS Accounting; Macy Roberts, AS Elementary Education; Jennifer N. Hill, AS General Studies; Kirstie Gail Damos, AS Health Sciences; Robin Allen, CER Adv Pharmacy Tech; Robin Allen, CER Entry Pharmacy Tech.
