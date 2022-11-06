Hog drover

The reason there are statues of hogs in Asheville, North Carolina, is because so many hogs were herded there, from East Tennessee, by hog drovers in the 1800s.

Forget football, at least for a moment. In Tennessee, which used to be known as the “Hog and Hominy State,” November used to be known as “hog-droving” season.

Allow me to explain. Before the advent of the railroad, farmers used to herd (or “drove”) pigs, cattle and other livestock to distant markets – journeys that would often take weeks.

