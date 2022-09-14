JEFFERSON CITY - As the fall semester begins on Carson-Newman’s campus, President Charles A. Fowler announced transitions within the University. The transitional plan positions the University for success in carrying out its mission.
“Carson-Newman is richly blessed and there is perhaps no better example of this than the devotion demonstrated by those who serve our university,” Fowler said. “These transitions speak to the confidence this university places in each of these members of our community. Our Christ-centered mission deserves our highest and most noble service. These leaders showcase our mission in their service each day through their caring leadership and commitment to excellence.”
● Regenia Ford previously served as director of Human Resources. She will transition into the role of director of Payroll Services.
● Robert Key is promoted to vice president for Business and Financial Services. Key, who previously served as chief financial officer and treasurer, now oversees Payroll Services as it moves under Financial Services. Key will also oversee Information Technology and Facilities Management. Vendor contracts will be managed by Key and his staff.
● Tristan Stalsworth is promoted from assistant controller to controller and will supervise Student Accounts and provide leadership to accounting.
● Dr. Heather Whaley is promoted to associate provost and will provide leadership to Human Resources as part of the Provost’s Office. She continues her role as dean of Family and Consumer Sciences as well as Business.
