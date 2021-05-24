GREENVILLE, SC—Hannah Zellers, a major at Bob Jones University, recently earned the Global Seal of Biliteracy for Functional Fluency certification after successfully completing a comprehensive assessment. Zellers is a resident of Cosby.
To qualify for the Global Seal, students complete an approved proficiency exam in reading, writing, listening and speaking and achieve a minimum intermediate-mid rating in all four skills.
"The fact that these students have achieved this level of the Global Seal of Biliteracy after only four semesters of language study is commendable," said Dr. Amos Kasperek, associate professor in the Division of World Languages and Cultures at BJU. "We are so proud of their hard work and excited for the opportunities in work and service that this micro-credential allows."
The Global Seal of Biliteracy is an international credential that conveys proficiency with language skills in two or more languages. It enables educators across the world to quickly validate a student's language skills to provide appropriate placement in a language program, award college credit and enhance scholarship opportunities.
The seal allows employers to verify students' language skills and be confident that they possess valuable soft skills linked to language learners. In a globally interconnected marketplace, language credentials may result in pay differentials and increased employment opportunities for students.
This semester, the following students received the Global Seal of Biliteracy: Nicoll Botero, Mikenzi Glover, Melody Minion, and Changseok Yi in French; Gloria Gustafson and Elise Snow in German; and Moriah Coffey, Adam Kain, Julia Lodi, Mackenzie Palmer, Abigail Plew, Anna Tuck, and Hannah Zellers in Spanish.
Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University provides an outstanding regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education purposely designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.