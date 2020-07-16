MORRISTOWN—Due to health and safety concerns, Walters State Community College’s commencement for spring and summer 2020 graduates will be celebrated with a virtual ceremony.
The college had previously moved the ceremony from early May to the end of July in hopes of being able to offer a safe environment for graduates, staff and guests. Unfortunately, it has become evident that bringing a large group together for an event such as this at this time would not be safe or responsible.
“We know that this decision will be disappointing to many of our students and their families; however, we must err on the side of caution in protecting the health and safety of everyone involved.” said Dr. Tony Miksa, president of Walters State.
“While it’s not the ceremony we had hoped to have, we look forward to recognizing the accomplishments of our graduates virtually,” Miksa also said.
More details on the virtual ceremony will be released to graduates soon. In addition to participating in the virtual ceremony, graduates will also be invited to participate in the college’s December 2020 commencement.
The college will award 725 associate degrees and 171 technical certificates.
