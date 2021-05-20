GALLATIN, TENN.—Darren White of Newport has been named to the Spring 2021 Dean's List for Volunteer State Community College. The Dean's List recognition is awarded to students that have completed a minimum of twelve collegiate-level hours with at least a 3.750 GPA during the awarding term.
Volunteer State Community College has more than 100 programs of study and offers two-year degrees, certificates and paths to university transfer. Continuing Education and Workforce Development extends the college mission to the entire community.
For more information, visit volstate.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.