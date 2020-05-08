JEFFERSON CITY—Carson-Newman University student Thomas Fodor, of Talbot, has been named an alternate for the prestigious Fulbright U.S. Student Program.
Among the most globally recognized exchange programs, the Fulbright Program provides grants for students to live, work and learn in a host country.
Should a Fulbright recipient decline the honor for any reason, Fodor would then receive funding to work in spring 2021 as an English teaching assistant in Kazakhstan and engage in cultural diplomacy through an organization called the American Corner. There, he would teach English and share American culture with children and adults.
“In addition to those general activities, I did have a specific project, which was to teach/help out with debate wherever I was placed,” Fodor explained. “I am on Carson-Newman’s Speech and Debate team, so I would’ve loved to bring that experience to people I would’ve been working with.”
Fodor, a political science and philosophy double major with a minor in math, will graduate this summer. Active in many components of collegiate life at Carson-Newman, Fodor also participated with EducationUSA, an organization that helps students from other countries attend American universities. During his junior year, Fodor helped EducationUSA Russia, and this year he served with EducationUSA Kazakhstan.
“I’m so proud of Thomas,” said Dr. Kara Stooksbury, chair of Political Science, History and Sociology. “He has excelled in academics, service and campus leadership. Thomas is respected by faculty and students alike for his intellect, work ethic, disposition and wit. Working with him over the last four years has been an absolute joy.”
Fodor will complete an internship this summer with a nonprofit organization based in D.C. and plans to attend law school in the coming years.
Founded in 1851, Carson-Newman is a Christian liberal arts-based university affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention. The University is located in Jefferson City, Tennessee, among the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains and has over 2,700 students. Carson-Newman offers 50 undergraduate majors, as well as associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees.
