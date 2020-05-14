MORRISTOWN—Walters State Community College continues to offer classes and services online.
The college began its summer schedule this week. Offices will be available online from 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday. All offices are be closed on Friday.
At this time, summer classes are scheduled to be online.
Faculty and staff remain available to help students complete everything from applications for admission to graduation applications.
Advising, registration, financial aid, counseling, tutoring, placement services, transfer.
For more information, visit www.ws.edu.
