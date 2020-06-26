Virtual concert fundraiser for WSCC scholarship

MORRISTOWN—The Walters State Community College Foundation invites all to a very special concert, “Laura and Friends.”
Hosted by Laura Ritter, assistant dean of humanities at the college, the concert is a fundraiser for the Peggy Lingerfelt Memorial Scholarship. Lingerfelt, Ritter’s mother, was a long-time adjunct faculty member at Walters State.
The concert will be shown on the college’s webpage, www.ws.edu, at 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 26.
“I had originally scheduled a concert like this for August, but I know it is unlikely that we will be able to schedule a large event this summer,” Ritter said.
“At the same time, I saw so many Broadway singers doing great concerts from home. I decided to try this format here with some of the great entertainers I know,” Ritter said.
The concert will include pop standards, theatre music and some special performances, including a live performance from Scotland and a song from High Lonesome Senate, the college’s bluegrass band.
Much of the set list is yet to be chosen – and anyone can play a role in finalizing the list through two unique giving opportunities.
•Sponsor a song. For $100, you can select and dedicate a song. (The song must be on a very long list of possible tunes.) The person singing the song will offer a dedication or acknowledgement, depending on the wish of the donor. A singer might say “This is song is sponsored by John Smith and is dedicate to his wife, Mary.”
•Sponsor a location. For $500, Ritter or others will film a song in your house, your business or a favorite spot. The filming could thank a loyal staff for their hard work during this challenging season or could even give someone a chance for a special surprise proposal. The number of locations is limited to four. (This will be done with safety guidelines.)
All donors will be recognized during the concert. To make a donation, visit
www.ws.edu/foundation and click on “WS Foundation Donate Now.” To inquire about sponsoring a song or location, contact Ritter at Laura.Ritter@ws.edu or 423-585-6969.
