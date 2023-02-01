The work of artist Jason Sheridan Brown is now featured in the Catron Gallery, located inside the R. Jack Fishman Library on the Morristown Campus of Walters State Community College. Brown will be on campus for a gallery talk at 1 p.m. on Feb. 8.

The exhibit, “Foothills,” features sculptures the artist hopes will urge individuals to question the human relationship with the natural world.

