GREENEVILLE —A rising professional with a track record of success in higher education and the private sector has been named associate vice president of student affairs and retention at Tusculum University.

Claire Hensley joined the Tusculum family Thursday, Aug. 11. She will have direct oversight of residence life, student life and programming as well as coordination of efforts across the university and in the community that promote student retention, success and engagement. She will serve as a member of the Executive Cabinet, which advises and assists the president in the university’s day-to-day operations.

