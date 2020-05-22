JEFFERSON CITY—Several local students are among those earning academic honors at Carson-Newman University for the Spring 2020 semester.
To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher while taking 12 or more credit hours.
Cocke County students named to the Dean’s List include Autumn Smith and Harley Styles, both of Bybee, Seth Arrowood, Allen McNeese, Rachel Reece, Rachel Watts, and Kenley Wilson, all of Newport, and Bethany Delisle of Parrottsville.
