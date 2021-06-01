High school students can earn both high school and college credit through Walters State’s Dual Enrollment courses. Enrollment for fall semester is open for new and returning students.
“Dual enrollment offers a unique opportunity to high school students,” Matthew Hunter, dean of distance education at the college, said.
“One class meets the requirements for both high school and college credit. Students save time and parents save money. Most students, though, tell us that the biggest advantage gained through dual enrollment is confidence. Students know what to expect in college.”
Dual enrollment classes are taught in area high schools. Students also take classes at Walters State campuses and the Newport Center. Many others take classes online.
The cost of dual enrollment is offset by the dual enrollment grant offered through the Tennessee Student Assistance Corporation.
Students planning to attend Walters State after graduation have a bigger financial incentive. Those who complete four or more dual enrollment classes with a minimum of a 3.0 college GPA earn a Walters State Promise scholarship worth up to $4,000. The scholarship is given in addition to any aid received from Tennessee Promise, the Hope Lottery Scholarship, or a Pell grant.
“The Walters State Promise Dual Enrollment Scholarship can pay for expenses not covered by other financial aid. Students might use it to pay for gas or books,” Hunter said.
Emily Roach decided to take a class in the first semester of her junior year of high school. This year, she’ll be a senior.
“I just took one class the first semester because I did not know what to expect. I knew college would be different than high school,” she said.
Roach took three courses this semester: communications, U.S. history and college experience. In the fall, she is signed up for four: introduction to business, English composition II, calculus and music appreciation.
She hopes to graduate with 38 college credits, almost enough to complete an associate’s degree.
“I want to be a pre-medicine major and hope to be a doctor. Taking these classes now will keep me from needing to take so many classes and being so stressed in college,” Roach said.
Another plus – she only has to take her least favorite classes once.
“You take a class once and that’s it. You don’t have to take a class your high school senior year and then turn around and take it again as a college freshman,” she added.
For more information, contact the appropriate person in your county.
Union County — Brian O’Dell — 423.585.6989, Brian.Odell@ws.edu
Hawkins County — Brian O’Dell — 423.585.6989, Brian.Odell@ws.edu
Cocke County — Brian O’Dell — 423.585.6989, Brian.Odell@ws.edu
Jefferson County — Kayla Huber — 423.585.2687, Kayla.Huber@ws.edu
Hamblen County — Kayla Huber — 423.585.2687, Kayla.Huber@ws.edu
Grainger County — Kayla Huber — 423.586.2687, Kayla Huber@ws.edu
Hancock County — Kayla Huber — 423.585.2687, Kayla.Huber@ws.edu
Sevier County — Matt Lee — 865.774.5818, Kayla.Huber@ws.edu
Claiborne County — Marlin Curnutt — 423.851.4760, Marlin.Curnutt@ws.edu
Greene County — Dede Kyle — 423.798.7942, Deidre’.Kyle@ws.edu
