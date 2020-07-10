JOHNSON CITY—Over 2,100 degrees and certificates were conferred by East Tennessee State University during a virtual commencement ceremony on May 9.
Cocke County students earning degrees included Madeline Grace Dawson of Bybee, Bachelor of Arts, and Cory D. Haggard, also of Bybee, Bachelor of Science; David Edward Savard of Cosby, Master of Arts in Teaching; Ethan Cole Barret of Del Rio, Master of Arts in Teaching, Stephanie L. Hill, of Del Rio, Master of Education, and Kellie B. Whitlock of Del Rio, Bachelor of Science in Education.
Newports residents included Peyton Maxie Cline, Bachelor of Science; Emily Kate Edmonds, Bachelor of Business Administration; Madison Elaine Hembree, Bachelor of Business Administration; Sandra Cheyenne Kelley, Bachelor of Science; Rebekah Linda Fine, Bachelor of Arts; Allison Brooke Frazier, Bachelor of Science in Education; Alexandra Joelle Given, Bachelor of Science; Zakary Sven McGaha, Bachelor of Business Administration; Kailea Elizabeth McKeehan, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Edward W. Mckie, Bachelor of Social Work; Hannah Paige Mullen, Bachelor of Science; Patricia Alexandria Ramsey, Bachelor of Science; Elijah Cole Sams, Bachelor of Arts; Alexis Brooke Suggs, Bachelor of Science in Education; and Jeremy Waters, Bachelor of Science.
Parrottsville students included Stephen Christopher Brown, Bachelor of Arts; Ashley Danielle Gregg, Master of Fine Arts; Shelley Lynne Hammonds, Master of Professional Studies; and Siarra Micole Kyle, Bachelor of Social Work.
Jefferson County students included the following residents of Dandridge: Megan Elise Arvin, Master of Social Work; Kaitlin Suzanne Jerilyn Boatman, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Michaela Angeline Thomasanna Boatman, Bachelor of Science; Tucker Steven Carlson, Doctor of Pharmacy and Master of Business Administration; Amber R. Dotson, Master of Public Health; Zachary Twain Finchum, Certificate; Kynlee Jo Hillard, Bachelor of Science; Andrew Michael Edward Lawson, Bachelor of Science; Samuel E. Mellon, Master of Business Administration; Stacie Allison Parker, Doctor of Pharmacy; Emma Summer Smith, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Alexis Taylor Stumbo, Doctor of Pharmacy; Jayde Brianne Vittetoe, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Katelyn McKenzie Wagler, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, and Xianjie Zhang, Master of Business Administration.
White Pine residents were Amy Renea Collins, Master of Education; Caleb Eugene Maxey, Bachelor of Science, and Marisela Rodriguez, Bachelor of Business Administration.
Forty-seven graduates maintained a perfect 4.0 grade-point average during their college careers, including Brittany Celeste Batson of Dandridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.