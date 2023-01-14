Walters State Community College announced its President’s List for fall 2022, honoring students who earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average while taking 12 hours of college credit.
The following Cocke County students were named to the school’s President’s List: Elly Patrica Curtiss, Abigail Grace Erby, Caden Tucker Ford, Gwendolyn P. Foster, Ali Madison Franks, Lucy Kate Franks, Kailey Faith Gaines, Tyler Shane Hill, Caitlynn N. Hopkins, Alvina May Kitchen, Jensen Breanne Lindsey, Gracie Ada Mathis, Shan H. Patel, Jonathan-David Isaiah Stokely, Jonathan Edward Wilkerson, Kassidy Ann Wilson.
Walters State Community College also announced its Dean’s List for fall semester, honoring students for earning a 3.5-3.99 grade point average while carrying at least 12 college credit hours.
The following Cocke County students were named to the school’s Dean’s List: Victoria Faith Acevedo, Jarred Matthew Alley, Mikayla Grace Alley, Gracie Lee Brooks, Mary Elizabeth Caldwell, Jaime Brianna Crabtree, Paige DeAnne DeRidder, Austin Marlin Dickson, Lindsey Kaitlyn Douglas, Dylan Elijah Fine, Tiffany Leeann Fox, Kaylie Breanne Gurley, Orion C. Hobbs, Gracie James, Julio Isaac Jijon, Landon Allen Lane, Seth Lawson, Alexis Rayanne Marshall, Chloe Elizabeth Poteete, Easton Conrad Smith, Carlee Elizabeth Waine, Tiffany Lauren Weeks, Carly Ann Williams and Tori D’nelle Wright.
