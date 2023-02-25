Adult Learner/Tennessee Reconnect information session planned

The Walters State Newport Center will host an Adult Learner/Tennessee Reconnect information session on Feb. 28. Sonya Davidson is pursuing her lifelong dream of becoming a nurse. She originally applied for a Tennessee Reconnect grant, but received a more generous Pell Grant.

 PHOTO COURTESY WSCC

A Tennessee Reconnect/Adult Learner information session will be held 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at the Walters State Newport Center. The center is located in the former Tanner Building at 115 Mulberry St.

Over $1 million in Tennessee Reconnect grants were given to Walters State students in the past fiscal year. The grants are reserved for students who are beginning or returning to college several years after completing high school. Parents and veterans also qualify.

