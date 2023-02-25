The Walters State Newport Center will host an Adult Learner/Tennessee Reconnect information session on Feb. 28. Sonya Davidson is pursuing her lifelong dream of becoming a nurse. She originally applied for a Tennessee Reconnect grant, but received a more generous Pell Grant.
A Tennessee Reconnect/Adult Learner information session will be held 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at the Walters State Newport Center. The center is located in the former Tanner Building at 115 Mulberry St.
Over $1 million in Tennessee Reconnect grants were given to Walters State students in the past fiscal year. The grants are reserved for students who are beginning or returning to college several years after completing high school. Parents and veterans also qualify.
“This is a great time to be a college student in Tennessee, especially for adult learners,” Dr. Erin Dean, coordinator of adult learners and advisor at Walters State, said.
“For many, Tennessee Reconnect has made it possible to return to college or attend college for the first time. Adult learners do very well academically at Walters State. We know that it’s sometimes challenging to balance work, family and school obligations. We listen and guide students through academic planning to ease that challenge,” Dean said.
Tennessee Reconnect is a last-dollar scholarship for adult students. To receive this grant, students must be classified as an “independent student” by the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Recipients must also be Tennessee residents for a year, enroll for at least six hours (usually two classes) per semester. Those receiving Tennessee Reconnect cannot have previously earned an associate’s or bachelor’s degree.
Students applying for Tennessee Reconnect are also required to complete the FAFSA. Students may receive more funding from FAFSA than from Tennessee Reconnect.
Sonya Davidson, a nursing student from Parrottsville, planned to pay her tuition with Tennessee Reconnect. She was pleasantly surprised to learn she qualified for a more generous Pell Grant. Not only is she attending tuition-free, the Pell grant provides money for books and other college expenses.
“When I heard about Tennessee Reconnect, I thought this might be my chance,” Davidson said. “I have wanted to be a nurse since I was a child and I have worked as in a nursing and in public health for many years.”
Prospective students can also learn more about the application and admissions process and programs available at Walters State. This is a drop-in event and reservations are not required.
“If you’ve been thinking about college or a new career, this is a great opportunity to find out more,” Dean said.
