The Cocke County Board of Education (CCBOE) met on Thursday evening at the Professional Development Center. The board approved field trip requests, fundraiser requests and purchases.
Board member Jimmy Stokely was absent. There were several things approved during the meeting.
Four teachers were granted tenure — Bridgeport — David Micah Wice; Cosby — Ashland Ivey; and Cocke County High School — Rebecca Asbury and Bradley Gregg.
The following consent agenda was approved:
- Approved the transfer of Bryson Crumbley from CCHS to CHS. Both Ms. Murrell and Mr. Willis signed the transfer form.
- The following out-of-county students were approved to attend school in Cocke County for 2022-2023 school year — pretending available space, discipline and attendance check — Boone Bryant-Shults, Newport, from Seymour Primary School to Parrottsville.
- Approved the use of a county school bus to transport students to and from Walters State Community College on Jan. 14, 21 and 28 and Feb. 4 for the Talented and Gifted (TAG) program. The make-up date will be Feb. 11.
- Approved STC Early Steps to School Success Coordinators to host a Parent/Child meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 15, at Empower Cocke County.
- Approve sixth through eighth grade Beta Club trip to Atlanta, GA, for May 4-7. Chaperones with up-to-date background checks include D. Blazer, J. Mason, B. Conard, M. McNealy, A. Holt, L.A. Kickliter, T. Hall and L. Tate. A county bus will not be used.
- Approved a fundraiser for CCHS girls’s soccer team — candy grams — Feb. 9-13. No food sales until after lunch and all snacks must be smart snack approved during school hours.
Approved the following requests for county bus use:
- Newport Grammar School third grade field trip on Jan. 27 to Pigeon Forge Snow.
- Newport Grammar School eighth grade field trip on Feb. 8 to CCHS.
In other business, the following items were approved:
- Approved the Cocke County School System 2023-2026 calendars.
- Approved the purchase of services for Cosby High School culinary arts renovation from Community Tectonics Architects for $13,350. Services have been approved in the Innovative Schools grant.
- Approved the purchase of IXL Learning math and ELA for Bridgeport Elementary School in the amount of $5,950 with funds from the school’s Title I allocation.
- Approve the purchase of 35 Lenovo Chromebooks, 35 Management Console licenses and 35 Gumdrop cases for Centerview School from Central Technologies at a total cost of $13,545 through a purchasing agreement with Sevier County Schools, which is on file. Funding is from the school’s Title I allocation.
- The board approved the following workshop items, then voted to add the workshop to the regular meeting:
Approved the following out-of-state and/or overnight field trip requests:
- Cosby High School Hospitality and Tourism classes to Charleston, SC, to board a cruise to Princess Cays Bahamas either March 9-14 or March 23-27. Background-checked chaperones are Michelle Lane and Jama Stokely. Other names will be added to the February meeting.
- Approved the purchase of 25 Chromebooks with management systems and cases for Grassy Fork at a total cost of $9,675. Purchase will be made from Central Technologies using the school’s Title I funds.
- Parrottsville School’s fundraiser through schoolstore.com for Jan. 17 through May 31 was approved.
- Approved the purchase of two boxlights for Del Rio Elementary School from Central Technologies for a total cost of $6,700 with the money coming from the school’s Title I funds. A purchasing agreement with Central Technologies is on file.
Approved facility use requests from the following with the user responsible for security, clean-up, and so forth:
Northwest School gym for the Spring Craft Bazaar, April 14-15
Del Rio School, gym for Round Mountain Ruritan Club, March 4
Edgemont School cafeteria for French Broad River Longbeards on Feb. 25
- Approved the purchase of 25 Lenovo Chromebooks with Management system and covers from Central Technologies for Bridgeport Elementary School. The cost is $9,675 and funds will come from the school’s Title I allocation.
- Approved fiscal year 2022-2023 budget amendments for the Food Service Fund 143.
- Approved request for Food Service to accept the lowest or best bid for a Food Service van after bid opening on Jan. 23. The breakdown of funding is — Food Service, $26,466; STC — $30,000; C-5 — $10,000; No Kid Hungry — $10,000; and ESSER — $5,000.
- Approved the purchase of sets of 10 each TCAP success books for math and ELA grades K-8 for Smoky Mountain Elementary School. The purchase will be made from the American Book Company with the total cost for the entire school being $7,509 including shipping with it being paid with the school’s Title I funds.
- Approved a $25 per hour flat rate for work completed to remove the ceiling and floor tile from Unit 1 of the Cocke County Administrative and Innovative Center (CCAIC).
Nicole Howard, who is the food service coordinator for C-5, explained her job is to make sure no child goes hungry and works with the local food pantries for emergency food boxes.
She said that on a recent visit to Second Harvest in Maryville, she learned about a cooking class that lasts three consecutive days for students. She said it would be done in an afterschool program, so the students can learn to cook a basic meal. They will then be given the ingredients, so they can go home and cook the meal for their families.
She said she would like to include all 21st Century School program participants and all Save the Children schools in the county.
The board approved her request to offer the cooking classes for students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.