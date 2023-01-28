logo

February usually signals love in the air, but for Countdown to Kindergarten, February is all about shapes and symbols! It is hard to believe that we are beginning the sixth month of Count Down to Kindergarten. C-5 hopes that this monthly campaign continues to help parents and caregivers across the county know what skills will help their children transition to school.

The Count Down to Kindergarten readiness skills for February are shapes and symbols. When entering kindergarten, children need to be able to recognize and draw common shapes and symbols such as a square, triangle, circle, rectangle, a line, a plus sign, and a minus sign.

