February usually signals love in the air, but for Countdown to Kindergarten, February is all about shapes and symbols! It is hard to believe that we are beginning the sixth month of Count Down to Kindergarten. C-5 hopes that this monthly campaign continues to help parents and caregivers across the county know what skills will help their children transition to school.
The Count Down to Kindergarten readiness skills for February are shapes and symbols. When entering kindergarten, children need to be able to recognize and draw common shapes and symbols such as a square, triangle, circle, rectangle, a line, a plus sign, and a minus sign.
According to “guruparents” at www.guruparents.com/teaching-shapes, “teaching shapes to children is a fundamental skill that provides the foundation for more advanced skills.” The website is packed with ideas for teaching shapes, including worksheets and videos that can be used to practice the skill. Advanced learning includes:
• Improved communication — describing objects such as “round cookie” or “square window”
• Greater creativity — drawing shapes help children transition from stick figure drawings to more detailed drawings
• Sorting objects — sorting by shape helps children look for similarities and differences and develops logical thinking
• Pre-reading and writing skills – learning shapes is a major step to recognizing letters as letters contain many different shapes, including circles, lines, and parts of triangles and curves
• Geometry — basic shapes form the “building blocks” for the study of geometry
Teaching children shapes begins with identifying the shapes. Show the child a picture/drawing of the shape and give the name. Let the child repeat the name. After introducing each shape (circle, square, triangle, rectangle) individually, show the child all four pictures/drawings and ask him or her to point to the shape for which you give the name. For example, ask the child to point to the “triangle.” Follow this by pointing to one of the pictures and asking the child to name the shape. Repeat until your child can do this quickly and correctly.
Additional basic shapes can then be added such as oval and diamond. When your child masters these basic shapes, the next shapes to include should be pentagon (five sides) and octagon (eight sides – a STOP sign). For kindergarten readiness, however, concentrate on the circle, square, rectangle, and triangle — with the child both identify/naming the shape and drawing the shape.
There are many great products that can be helpful teaching basic shapes, such as flash cards, games, puzzles, and many free websites like the one above. However, the best way to teach children shapes is to use what is around your house. Just take a minute and think about items that your child sees every day that are shapes. Examples might be plates (round and/or square), cereal boxes (just the front – rectangle), wash cloth (normally square), along with windows, tables, lamps, pictures, rugs, pillows, books, paper – and the list goes on and on.
When working with numbers, children should learn the plus sign (+) and the minus sign (-). At this time, children can also practice identifying and drawing a line.
Finally, children should start drawing these shapes and symbols using a pencil or crayons. As this uses the small muscles in the hand, it is a challenging task and may not be fully mastered before the start of kindergarten. However, it is important for children to start holding a pencil and crayons. Let them “play” with drawing the shapes and symbols introduced during the February Count Down to kindergarten skills.
Remember that if your child turns 5 years old by Aug. 15, 2023, they meet the age requirement to enroll in kindergarten. Information will be announced soon about kindergarten registration by the Cocke County School System and Newport Grammar School.
It is extremely important that parents and caregivers attend the kindergarten registration during early registration time and not wait until the beginning of the school year. Not only will the families receive valuable information about kindergarten requirements and expectations, but this early registration also allows the school to plan for how many children will be attending, including how many classes and teachers will be needed for the new school year.
Families/caregivers of small children are also encouraged to visit the website, www.vroom.org. Vroom provides science-based tips and tools to inspire families to turn shared, everyday moments into Brain Building Moments®. An app can be downloaded providing parents/caregivers with a daily tip to include a fun activity in their daily routines.
As always, practicing kindergarten readiness skills should be fun for both the child and adult. Every parent/caregiver has what it takes to help a child be ready for kindergarten! It does not take expensive toys or products; it simply takes interaction between the adult and child, using what is already around the house to develop the child’s cognitive and motor skills.
