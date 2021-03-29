Third Grade: Dillan Haney, Bentlee Jones, Ella Roberts, Lexie Steelman, Ava Swanger, Levi Wyatt
Fourth Grade: Jacey Jones, Ella Woods
Fifth Grade: Logan Bowlin, Bryson Jones
Sixth Grade: Isaac Stokely
Seventh Grade: Cheyenne Montesa, Eli Roberts, Cody Strange
Eight Grade: Ayden Hayes, Sydney Self, Hannah Strange, Bethany Swanger
