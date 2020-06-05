NASHVILLE—Austin Blazer of Parrottsville is among students named to the Dean’s List at Belmont University for the Spring 2020 semester.
Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours (exclusive of audit and pass/fail courses) and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
Other area students earning this honor include Virginia Faulkenberry and Luke Litz, both of Dandridge.
