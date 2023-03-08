CTK Logo

March is an exciting and busy month for families/caregivers and children who are getting ready for kindergarten. It is hard to believe that in just five months the next class of kindergarten students will enter school.

Starting kindergarten is a major life event for both a child and his/her parent/caregiver. While it should be an exciting time of new adventure, it can be stressful for both the child and the adult. “Count Down to Kindergarten” is an awareness campaign designed by C-5 to help parents know what is expected of children entering kindergarten and to help the children be prepared for the transition to school. It is the hope of the team that this resource has been helpful and that parents/caregivers are incorporating the monthly kindergarten readiness skills into the child’s daily routines.

